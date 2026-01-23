11 HomeGoods Lamps That Look Expensive When Lit

From sculptural table lamps to sleek sconces, these HomeGoods finds instantly brighten dark spaces.

There are a lot of great sections of HomeGoods, but the lamp aisle is one of my favorites. Even when I don’t need any, I can’t help but browse the light fixtures on every shopping trip. For whatever reason, it is one of the categories that the discount store always does right. There are so many options, ranging from floor and table lamps to sconces, and the prices are always much less than in other stores, while the lighting fixtures look just as luxurious. Do you have a dark space you need to brighten up? Here are 11 HomeGoods lamps shoppers are buying to brighten dark rooms.

1 This Bird Lamp

I usually can’t deal with lamps that have busy bases and lamp shades, but this bird and floral design lamp looks super custom and interior designer hand-picked. The Laura Ashley table lamp is just $39.99.

2 This Wicker and Brass Lamp

I love the look of these Zuhaus lamps with their bulbous bases for just $69.99 a pop. But the wicker-and-brass Brooks Brothers lamp between them is such a find for $39.99. I love it for an office, console table, or nightstand.

3 These All White Lamps

If you have too much color going on in your space or just gravitate toward non-colors, these all-white lamps are perfect. I love the ribbed texture and off-white base paired with a bright white shade. Each is just $49.99.

4 These Traditional But Beautiful Lamps

Oh how I loved these gorgeous traditional lamps. I love the shape of the base paired with the blue-and-white patterned shades. The Summit Collection lamps look even more designer in person, selling for $79.99.

5 LED Operated Wall Sconces

It can be hard to find LED, battery-operated wall sconces at HomeGoods, but on this shopping trip, there was an entire endcap devoted to them, with so many styles, colors, and patterns.

6 These Little Glass Lamps

I thought these small glass lamps were so elegant. They are great for shelves or desks. Each Elle Decor lighting fixture was $39.99.

7 This Super Girly Anthro-Inspired Lamp

I also was majorly crushing on this super girl lamp that looked like it belonged in an Anthropologie store. I love the pink base and floral explosion shade. Get it for $49.99.

8 And, These Scalloped Morris & Co. Lamps

I will never get over Morris & Co. selling at HomeGoods. These gorgeous lamps have scalloped ceramic bases, and the texture gives them a seriously upscale look. The lampshades feature iconic patterns from the textile brand. They are $149.99 each.

9 A Mid-Century Looking Double Lamp

This Orbit Home double sconce lamp gives Mid-Century vibes and would look amazing in an office or study. Get it for $49.99.

10 These Sleek Glass Lamps

These two Rachel Roy lamps are slender and sleek, with beautiful glass bases. The look is very modern but also timeless, and I love the blue-green colors. Each was $69.99.

11 And, These Fun Bug Lamps

I have never thought that I needed a bug lamp until I spotted this duo. They are so fun and playful, but somehow still sophisticated, and look like an interior designer picked them out. Get them for $49.99 each.