7 Best Valentine’s Day Trees and Ornaments at HomeGoods, Walmart, and More

Shoppers are keeping the holiday cheer going with Valentine’s Day trees, ornaments, and décor finds.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The week after Christmas, my daughter seemed a little depressed. “What’s wrong?” I asked her? She told me she was sad because she didn’t want to take down the Christmas trees. We have three. “It just makes me happy looking at them,” she said. She is not alone. Lots of people report feeling the blues after taking holiday decorations down. This is what makes the Valentine’s Day tree trend my new favorite thing. Instead of taking trees down, people are replacing ornaments with Valentine’s Day-inspired alternatives. This includes garlands, ornaments, and even string lights, many of them heart-shaped and love-themed. There are even Valentine’s Day trees you can purchase, some pre-decorated. If you want to hop on the trend, here are 7 Valentine’s Day trees and ornaments shoppers are buying at HomeGoods, Walmart, and more.

1 This Tabletop Tree From Michaels

Over at Michaels, shoppers are grabbing this Glitzhome® 21″ Lighted Valentine’s Pink Heart Table Tree. The decoration is available online only for $24.49. Its tree branches are decorated with artificial hearts in assorted sizes and lit with warm white fairy lights. Display it on a desk or shelf, or as a heartfelt gift for loved ones, family, or friends.

2 King Of Christmas Pink Flocked Tree

I got this 6.5′ Duchess Pink Flock Artificial Christmas Tree with 500 Warm White LED Lights for Christmas and am keeping it up for Valentine’s Day. On sale for $349, the romantic tree looks great with pink and red decorations and is a total showstopper.

3 These Wood Heart-Shaped Ornaments at HomeGoods

I bought a glass jar filled with wooden heart-shaped ornaments at HomeGoods, used them to decorate my tree, and hung them on doors and hooks around my house. They are seriously gorgeous, and the jar itself can be repurposed. I am using it to store candy.

4 A Valentine’s Day Decorated Tree at Walmart

This one-and-done Valentine’s Day Decorations 5 Ft Valentine’s Tree at Walmart ($51) is a 5-foot-tall tinsel tree with 50 LED lights, a 3-inch red heart tree topper, and 3-color heart sequin leaves in red, pink, and white. It is also covered in multiple sequin heart ornaments and has a timer with a light cycle on for 6 hours and off for 18 hours

5 Pottery Barn Wool Ornaments

Even Pottery Barn is hopping on the trend. This Pottery Barn Valentine’s Day Ornaments Set, $34.50, includes six 100 percent wool ornaments that hang from jute strings. They are made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory, empowering workers who made them.

6 A Set of Under $3 Walmart Ornaments

Leave it to Walmart to sell the most affordable heart-shaped ornaments. This set of 12 Way To Celebrate Heart Ornament Decorations, Red and Iridescent, is just $2.97. “I love these 12 heart shaped 2.4″ clear red and iridescent decorations. I plan to make 3 Valentine’s Day trees using these and WTC red heart 15″ necklaces as garlands and string heart shaped lights too,” writes a shopper. “Overall I highly recommend this item for its quality, appearance and $2.97 reasonable cost.”

7 And, a Pretty Bow Garland From Target

Don’t forget to wrap your tree in a garland! This Valentine’s Day Bow Garland – Spritz™ is just $6 and you might want to keep it out year round. “Seriously the cutest banner ever! I expected less for the price. Daughter may just keep this up all year round in her bedroom. It has velvet texture bows and looks very high end for the price,” writes a shopper.