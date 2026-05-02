Shop the 11 best Marshalls home finds for May, from a Studio McGee dupe to chic glassware.

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If you haven’t visited the home department at Marshalls recently, run to your local store. There are so many great items, ranging from large furniture pieces to small decorative items and everything in between. Whether you are shopping for the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, dining room, or even outdoor spaces, you will definitely want to grab a few items for your cart. What should you buy before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls home finds hitting shelves in May.

1 A Wicker Lamp That Is a Perfect Studio McGee Dupe

Home By Court shared about an amazing dupe. “Runnnn! Absolutely scored at @marshalls & can’t pass up an amazing dupe 😍 this is basically identical to the studio McGee lamp that is $70 and I only paid $30 🤯🤯 It’s such a cutie and loving It in our kitchen for spring and summer!” she captioned the post.

2 Kitchen Nook Essentials

There are so many great kitchen items. “Went in for a cutting board… left with a whole new kitchen nook 😅 @marshalls Spring finds are too good! They have so many fun pieces, elevated details and the best part… ” You get so much for the price,” Jen’s Gathering Nest writes. “This is your sign to check your local store.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Gorgeous Glassware

There’s also gorgeous glassware.”Feeling sad? Head to Marshall’s glassware section,” writes Krissy Cori. “Walking through @marshalls can turn a bad day around! Now ask me why I didn’t get one of those glass tumblers but I’ll back this week for them!”

4 The Prettiest Deocorative Items

Finds by Flora shared about some gorgeous decorative items. “From my last Marshalls run… this is what I couldn’t leave behind 👀 Styled them at home and I’m honestly obsessed with how they turned out 🤍 Proof you don’t need to spend a lot to make your space feel elevated,” she wrote. “Which one would you pick—the lamp or the bowl?”

5 Spring Bedroom Refresh Items

Mama Bear Home Sweet Home shared about some great bedroom items. “Spring bedroom refresh for LESS at Marshall’s 🌸✨The cutest kids finds, cozy bedding, stylish storage & beautiful nightstands to elevate your space without the price tag! From sweet kids room details to a primary suite glow-up… it’s all about those high-end vibes for less,” they captioned the post. “Which space are you refreshing first — kids room or your bedroom.”

6 Iced Coffee Cups

Do you drink iced coffee, tea, or lemonade? Make it fun this summer with some preppy cups. They come in a bunch of patterns. “These iced coffee cups at Marshalls??” Out and About with Chapsi. “How cool,” a follower commented. “cuteee,” another added.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Stores This Week.

7 Whimsical Brunch Items

“Hosting a whimsical fairy brunch…who’s coming over?” Chelsea Zeferina shared. “@Marshalls has the cutest decor for spring at unreal prices! From hand-painted ceramics to elevated marble platters, each Marshalls store has the perfect pieces to add personality to your home.”

8 Beautiful Blue and White Pieces

Ashton Peterson shared her finds. “A little spring home decor shopping at @marshalls 💙 I always like to check here for blue and white pieces, baskets, frames, and little decor items that make a home feel more layered and collected without spending a fortune. @marshalls is one of my favorite places to look when I want to refresh a space for a new season,” she wrote.

9 Push Pin Boards

What Jas Loves shared about stunning push pin boards. “Found these beautiful push pin boards at @marshalls 🥹🎀🤍🦢 I love the vintage frame and the fabric material is so lovely! I’m obsessed with the floral lace and swan,” she captioned the post.

10 Mother’s Day Gifts

Marshall’s is the perfect place to shop for Mother’s Day. There are so many great items, ranging from home decor to clothing and even jewelry. “A gifting haul for every type of mom. Even the one that’s hard to shop for,” the shop wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 Pastel Blue

Pastel blue is super popular right now, and Marshalls has the trend covered. “The perfect color to bring you from spring to summer,” they captioned a post. “I got this plate,I am obsessed with the print,” a follower responded. “Running over now,” another added.