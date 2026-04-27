11 Best Marshalls “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the 11 best new Marshalls arrivals, from Hermes perfume to chic designer furniture dupes.

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Have you been to your local Marshalls store this week? Or visited the store’s website? There are tons of exciting new arrivals dropping every day. From unbelievably chic furniture and home decor to designer shoes, name-brand cosmetics, and gorgeous clothing, the fantastic finds are plentiful, and the prices are right. What should you buy before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best new arrivals from Marshalls hitting shelves this week.

1 This Pair of Bougie Looking Table Lamps

I’m always delightfully surprised by the selection of lamps and lighting fixtures at Marshalls, especially on the website. This pair of STYLECRAFT 34in Molded Table Lamps looks like something an interior designer would pick out when furnishing a high-end space. The set is $149.99. The same lamp is on sale at Lamps Plus for just $111.99 for one!

2 A Set of Clean, White Linen Window Panels

Want some insider information? One of my interior designer friends told me that if you want to save money when shopping for window treatments, spend more money on the hardware (for example, the rod) and save on the panels. These LAURA ASHLEY 38×84 Linen Blend La Seville Tie Top Window Panels are just $29.99 for two, but will majorly upgrade the look of your room.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Cozy Gauze Blanket

The bedding aisles of Marshalls house so many gems. From high-thread-count sheets to bedding sets, there are tons of gorgeous and cozy options. I love this spring and summer weight THE FARMHOUSE BY RACHEL ASHWELL Briarfield Bouquet Reversible Gauze Blanket. It’s just $29.99.

4 So Much Wall Art

There’s also lots of great wall art. Recently, I have noticed an influx of beach-house-style art. This STUPELL 24×30 Beach Vehicle Wall Art has a super-vintage feel. Get it for $34.99. Even if you don’t have a beach house, the surfer vibe is so on trend.

5 Upholstered Dining Chairs

Upholstered dining chairs look so elegant. Why pay full price at Pottery Barn or Crate & Barrel when you can get this ABBYSON HOME 23×35 Mara Stain-Resistant Dining Armchair for just $199.99? They originally retailed for double.

6 Stuart Weitzman Disco Heels

There are tons of super chic Stuart Weitzman heels for a fraction of the retail price. You can pay nearly $500 for this pair of STUART WEITZMAN Patent Leather Disco Platform Sandals at a department store, or get it for under $130 at Marshalls.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Stores This Week.

7 Leather Birks for Less

Marshalls even has this classic BIRKENSTOCK Men’s Made In Germany Leather Arizona Amalfi Soft Footbed Sandals style well under retail. Usually the OG sandals cost $140, but at the discount store choose from a variety of sizes, just $89.99.

8 Good American Jeans

Marshalls is a great resource for on-trend designer denim. These GOOD AMERICAN Good Standard Barrel Leg Jeans would cost over $100 at a department store. The Marshalls price? Half that. No matter what leg or brand you are looking for, always check Marshalls first.

9 Quay Shades

For affordable yet bougie-looking shades, always get Quay. The frames and lenses are super well-made and honestly look more expensive than they are. This style of QUAY51mm Square Sunglasses is just $34.99 and retails for about double.

10 Hermes Perfume

Hermes at Marshalls? Yes, please. While you won’t find a Birkin bag or the trademark Hermes belt, the discount store carries a few fragrance products, including the HERMES 3.3oz Un Jardin De Mediterranee Eau De Toilette. Get it for $79.99 or pay $170 at other stores.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 A Pretty Side Table

Anthropologie or Marshalls? Nobody will ever know. This SARREID 24in Solid Wood Jude Bungalow Side Table is a designer piece for $399.99. It literally retailed for a whopping $1,935 on Perigold. The coastal style piece is gorgeous and a total steal.