11 Best New Marshalls Summer Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Marshalls summer shoes, from Golden Goose sneakers to LK Bennett sandals.

In the Marshalls shoe aisle, brands change week to week, the inventory doesn’t wait for anyone, and a $459 Golden Goose sneaker sits two racks over from a $24.99 toddler slip-on. There’s no curation—just the thrill of finding something genuinely good before someone else does, which is exactly why the summer shoe section is worth a dedicated trip right now.

This week’s drop covers three key domains: women’s sandals and heels across multiple price points, men’s sneakers from budget to boutique, and two kids’ styles that hold up through the incredible wear and tear that only children, buzzing with summer freedom, can deliver. Here are eleven pairs worth tracking down before sizes disappear.

1 Men’s Leather BB80 Lifestyle Sneakers

The BB80 is New Balance’s retro court silhouette—a clean, low-profile leather sneaker that came out of the brand’s archive and has been one of the quietly coveted styles of the past several years. These men’s leather BB80 lifestyle sneakers compare at $80 elsewhere, but at Marshalls, they’re just $39.99.

2 Made in Spain Leather Bloom Sandals

Spanish leather sandals carry a craft reputation that shows in the construction, and these two-tone Made in Spain leather Bloom sandals are worth stopping for. The leather upper construction suggests quality that’ll hold through repeated summer wear, making them a more durable alternative to the sandals that fall apart by August. These are priced at $29.99.

3 Made in Italy Leather Slide Sandals

Italian leather slides at this price point are the kind of Marshalls discovery that justifies the browse every time. These Made in Italy leather slide sandals have the clean, minimal profile and premium material that Italian footwear consistently delivers, and at Marshalls pricing they land far below what comparable Italian-made slides cost at specialty retailers. Choose between spring and summer friendly pastel blue and green, both priced at $49.99.

4 Cole Haan Leather Flynn Comfort Fisherman Sandals

Fisherman sandals have been gaining serious ground this season, and this leather Flynn comfort fisherman sandal from Cole Haan hits the trend without the precious price tag. Leather construction with a comfort-focused build means these can handle a full day of walking without the usual trade-offs of a sandal that looks better than it feels. These are $39.99.

5 Jefferson Slip-On Shoes (Toddler/Little Kid)

Native’s slip-on is one of those children’s shoes with a genuine following—lightweight, machine-washable (cold, delicate cycle preferred), and available in enough colors that kids actually get excited about which pair they’re wearing. These Jefferson slip-on shoes retail for around $45 at full price, so finding them at Marshalls for $24.99 is the kind of score parents return for.

6 Golden Goose Men’s Made in Italy Leather Super Star Sport Casual Sneakers

Golden Goose has built an entire brand identity around the deliberate imperfection of its Italian-made leather sneakers, and the Super Star is the silhouette that started it all. These Made in Italy leather Super Star sport casual sneakers compare at $565 at other retailers. For the shopper who’s been waiting for the right moment to invest in a pair, $459.99 at Marshalls is that moment.

7 Steve Madden Beachy Platform Sandals

A platform sandal with actual beach-friendly construction is harder to find than it sounds. These beachy platform sandals from Steve Madden have the lift of a platform with the casual, go-anywhere sensibility of a summer shoe—the kind of footwear that works for a boardwalk, a backyard dinner, and most things in between for just $34.99.

8 Naturalizer Premium Coast Sandals

These Coast Sandals have a relaxed, warm-weather silhouette that pairs naturally with everything from linen shorts to a sundress. A workhorse summer staple with a slight silver shimmer, they also add just a hint of glamor for just $29.99.

9 Summer Velcro Sneakers (Toddler/Little Kid)

Velcro sneakers for small kids are practically an essential category. It’s quick to get them on and off, they’re adjustable for growing feet, not to mention they’re significantly more durable than slip-ons under actual playground conditions. These Summer Velcro sneakers handle the season without requiring a backup pair at $29.99.

10 Made in Brazil Leather Genora Heels

Brazilian leather craftsmanship has a strong reputation in women’s footwear, and these Made in Brazil leather Genora heels layer style over sound design. A heel in genuine Brazilian leather at $29.99 is a significant value proposition, and the summer-ready colorway makes it an easy addition to a warm-weather wardrobe.

11 LK Bennett Made in Italy Winnie Flat Sandals

A flat sandal made in Italy in genuine leather is something you’d expect to pay considerably more for—and at most retailers, you would. These Made in Italy Winnie flat sandals bring Italian construction to a sandal you can wear daily through the season without treating it like a precious object. A red and pink striped upper gives the pair a romantic and playful feel that screams “summer love.” At $99.99, they make a worthy object of your affection.