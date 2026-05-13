11 Best New Lowe’s “Top Deals” This Week

Prepare to save some serious money on fixtures, bathroom upgrades, gardening tools, and more.

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We’ve been hitting up Lowe’s all spring for everything from eye-catching decor to patio and garden necessities. But now, the home improvement retailer is giving us yet another reason to swing by with a set of new sales we can hardly believe. The savings truly touch every category, with discounts on power tools, appliances, fixtures, outdoor furniture, and so much more. It’s one of the best ways we’ve seen all season to stay within your project budget! Here are the best new Lowe’s “top deals” this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Deals Starting in May.

1 Breezary Waterproof Outdoor Ceiling Fan

Now that the weather is warming back up, your patio is likely back in full-use mode. Unfortunately, this can make it easy to forget that in just a few weeks, it will start getting a lot warmer again.

Instead of retreating back indoors, we recommend installing a Breezary Waterproof Outdoor Ceiling Fan ($109.99) on your deck or patio. Even though you can save $16 with the current sale price, the compact build makes it an easy fit for any space—while still moving plenty of air.

2 Miracle-Gro All Purpose Plant Food

Now that you’ve got all that planting done for the season, you’re going to need a way to ensure all of your hard work pays off. Using some Miracle-Gro All Purpose Plant Food ($18.98) is a surefire way for those blooms and vegetables to come through as strong as possible, including your houseplants!

3 Frigidaire Upright Freezer

It’s one thing to save money on an appliance like this Frigidaire Upright Freezer ($799), which is $150 off and an easy addition to any garage or basement. But the real beauty is how much having this can save you in the long run by providing all that extra space to freeze and preserve food. And unlike traditional chest freezers, it’s much easier to grab what you need and manage storage!

Customers also clearly appreciate the product, which has earned a respectable 4.9-star average rating on the Lowe’s website. Many appreciate how it can turn into a refrigerator with the flip of a switch, while others remark on the ample space.

“Well designed,” writes one. “The glass shelves are very easy to clean, and there is plenty of room inside. The green light indicates that it is running, but it is almost silent. I am very pleased with my freezer!”

4 Allen + Roth Wallister Bathroom Vanity

Doing a bathroom update becomes a lot easier when pieces like this Allen + Roth Wallister Bathroom Vanity ($1,319) do a lot of the aesthetic heavy lifting. We love the mix of bright oak, marble, and dark metal that makes it look thoroughly contemporary without being overly trendy at all. The best part? It’s currently $1,080 off.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now.

5 Backyard Discovery Bellerose Greenhouse Kit

Depending on where you live, getting an extended growing season can be a huge upgrade. And short of moving or figuring out how to control the weather, this Backyard Discovery Bellerose Greenhouse Kit ($2,999) is one of the better ways to do so. Currently on sale for $500 off, you’ll get everything you need to turn a corner of your backyard into a growing hub.

And with a 4.9-star average rating, it’s clear customers have glowing opinions about it. “This greenhouse is wonderful,” writes one. “Quality is better than expected, and I expected good, but got excellent.”

6 DeWalt Cordless Drill

No matter what fixer-upper projects you have on your list this season, there’s a good chance you’re going to need a decent drill to get it done. And whether you’re upgrading an older model or springing for your very first, this DeWalt Cordless Drill ($99) could be a top contender (especially now that it’s on sale for $80 off).

And with a 4.7-star average rating on the Lowe’s website, it’s clear customers think it’s a worthy purchase, with one calling it “a great all-around drill at an excellent price point” in their write-up.

“It’s compact, lightweight, and easy to handle, but still delivers plenty of power for everyday drilling and driving tasks,” they say. “Having the battery and charger included makes it an even better value. Perfect for homeowners and pros who want reliable performance without overspending.”

7 Crestlive Products Chaise Lounge Chair, Set of 2

Noticing it might be time to update your patio or pool furniture? Well, if you needed a push in the right direction, this Crestlive Products Chaise Lounge Chair ($185.99) comes in a set of two and is currently $77 off!

But more importantly, customers say these are very comfortable for the price, with five different reclining positions that make them great for relaxing, reading, or catching rays.

“I couldn’t be more satisfied,” writes one shopper in the review section. “The color is modern and really elevates any outdoor space. For the quality you get, the price is excellent. Highly recommended!”

8 Electrolux Stacked Washer and Dryer

Have you been waiting to upgrade your essential appliances? Well, now’s the chance to do it while saving some serious money! This Electrolux Stacked Washer and Dryer ($2,048) gets rave reviews from customers, boasting a truly impressive 4.8-star average rating on the Lowe’s website.

“The stackable washer and dryer have really helped me utilize the space in my laundry room,” writes one. “I also think my clothes are coming out cleaner and smell better.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Patio Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now.

9 HOROW Smart Soft Close Bidet

As the most essential part of any bathroom, going the extra mile with your toilet can pay immediate dividends. That’s why the deal on this HOROW Smart Soft Close Bidet ($589) is so hard to pass up at about $270 off. It features a hand-free flush, heated seat, and warm water for the multiple wash modes.

“I’m very impressed with this toilet,” writes one happy customer. “It has a modern and elegant design that instantly upgraded the look of my bathroom. It operates quietly compared to what I expected, and the overall comfort is excellent. Highly recommend for anyone looking for a stylish, reliable, and high-performance toilet.”

10 Greenworks PRO Combo Kit

Whether you’re cleaning house on your yard tool arsenal or starting from scratch, it’s going to be hard to pass up this Greenworks PRO Combo Kit ($549). Not only will you get a battery-powered lawnmower, trimmer, and blower for the price of what one tool typically costs, but you’ll save a whopping $550 of the ensemble’s list price, thanks to the current sale!

Shade solutions like this Crestlive 11-Foot Crank Cantilever Patio Umbrella ($377.99) can really make your outdoor space so much more usable during the summer. But this model also flips the script, becoming a light source at night and making it a doubly useful addition. Of course, we really love that it’s on sale at the moment for $43 off.