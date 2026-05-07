11 Best New Lowe’s Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

These are some of the top furniture and fixture picks we've been loving lately.

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True shoppers know that Lowe’s stocks so much more than hardware, building materials, and appliances: In fact, we’ve been using some of the store’s home finds to spruce things up around the house all spring long. Now, things look even better, thanks to a drop of brand-new products that shoppers are already snatching up. Whether you’re redoing your dining room, renovating your bathroom, or just touching up your living room, there’s likely something you’ll want to pick up—especially considering some of the pricing. Here are the best new Lowe’s decor finds hitting shelves this week.

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1 DII Natural Cotton Throw

There’s an old interior design mantra that just because you can’t afford to replace major pieces of furniture doesn’t mean you can’t give them an entirely new look. This DII Natural Cotton Throw ($19.64) will not only look great draped on your sofa, chair, or bed, but it’s also a great blanket to boot! Customers say it “washed well” and “looks great for a summer throw,” adding that the neutral color helps it blend well with existing decor.

2 Fenbeli Industrial Dining Table with Wine Rack

For as important a piece as it is, function and aesthetic rarely meet when it comes to dining tables. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case with this Fenbeli Industrial Dining Table with Wine Rack ($91.99). With a built-in holder for bottles and condiments, it immediately declutters your eating space, making it perfect for large families or special gatherings.

3 Fenbeli Dining Chairs

Need a new place to sit at your new dining room table? We think these Fenbeli Dining Chairs ($90.99) look great, with a subtle minimalist mid-century motif (not to mention a remarkably low price tag for the quality). We also love the wide seat and curved backrest for increased comfort!

4 Tribesigns 7-Tier Wine Bar Cabinet

When it comes down to it, sometimes storing your best bottles in the open can be one of the best ways to go. That’s why we’re fans of this Tribesigns 7-Tier Wine Bar Cabinet ($99.99), which combines a rustic and modern look all in one. We especially love the built-in light strip that offers different brightness levels, truly turning this into the decor-as-storage (or “decorage”) we aim for.

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5 Maison Boucle Swivel Barrel Chair

Stylish living room furniture can feel like it’s out of reach when you visit a high-design store, but you don’t always have to break the bank to get that look. This Maison Boucle Swivel Barrel Chair ($359.99) goes for a fraction of what you would pay at a store like West Elm or Pottery Barn, complete with curved armrests that create a comforting wraparound effect and give it a modern look.

6 Allen + Roth 8 x 10 ft. Outdoor Area Rug

Remember: Sometimes less is more with outdoor decor! This Allen + Roth 8 x 10 ft. Outdoor Area Rug ($198) uses a truly simple design that will create cohesion on your patio, back porch, or deck. And with a 4.7-star average rating, customers also appear to be fans of this flooring cover.

Besides the fact that it’s hose washable and stain resistant, reviewers say they love how soft it is to walk on and the “neutral pop of color” it provides their existing patio furniture setups. And don’t worry if you’re working a bigger space: Larger formats are also available!

7 Naturae Decor Artificial Fiddle Leaf Tree

It can be painful to discover you’re not a green thumb. Fortunately, you can still get the look of houseplants without having to constantly replace them, thanks to this Naturae Decor Artificial Fiddle Leaf Tree ($48.98). As with any faux flora, the fact that it looks incredibly authentic (even close up) is the top selling point, but many customers say it can help solve some design and layout problems.

“For the price, it is surprisingly nice,” writes one. “The branches and leaves can be fluffed out and bent to give more width. I’m pleased and definitely would recommend it for someone looking for a faux fiddle leaf tree in a tight space.”

8 Allen + Roth Gold Beveled Wall Mirror

Adding a mirror can be one of the easiest ways to transform any room in the house by making it appear larger and brighter. But even beyond the upsizing illusion, the look of this Allen + Roth Gold Beveled Wall Mirror ($109) is also an eye-catching and cheerful addition in and of itself—especially at this low price.

Shoppers who’ve purchased and installed the product say it’s a “beautiful, high-quality mirror.”

“I get compliments on it every time someone comes over,” another adds. “Highly recommend.”

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9 Origin 21 Tindall Bathroom Vanity

Redoing your bathroom starts with finding the right anchor piece. In this case, that might just be this Origin 21 Tindall Bathroom Vanity ($1,379), which provides a thoroughly modern-looking aesthetic. The fact that it’s also over $1,100 off for most of this month really doesn’t hurt things either.

“High quality vanity with excellent storage space,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Love the soft-close drawers and look.”

10 VINGLI Glass Coffee Table

Coffee tables can be one of the easiest ways to make a statement in a room without overdoing it. This VINGLI Glass Coffee Table ($119.99) gives off a bit of a retro look while still feeling thoroughly modern. It’s ideal for filling that odd corner, sprucing up an office, and more.

11 Allen + Roth Artificial Desktop Fern

All too often, it becomes clear greenery is needed in a place where plants simply won’t thrive. That’s where this Allen + Roth Artificial Desktop Fern ($26.98) can come in handy: It’s perfect for brightening up a low-light bathroom, livening up a lonely-looking bookshelf, or even hanging high above your patio where it might otherwise be too hard to water.