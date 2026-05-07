11 Best New Harbor Freight Deals Starting This Week

Harbor Freight launches new summer deals on tools, storage, and outdoor gear.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Harbor Freight is helping customers gear up for summer with epic deals on gardening tools, solar pathway lights, and road trip essentials. The retailer is also cutting prices on work benches, organization solutions, and everyday tools. Shop the 11 best new Harbor Freight deals launching this week.

Saving: $3.50

I’ve never been more grateful for a set of jumper cables than I was last fall, when my brother’s car gave out in the middle of our cross-country road trip. (Don’t worry, we made it to our final destination in one piece.) Grab the Pittsburgh 16-Foot 6 Gauge Jumper Cables while they’re on sale for just $14.

RELATED: 11 Best Tractor Supply New Arrivals Flying Off Shelves.

2 First Alert Waterproof and Fire-Resistant Safe

Saving: $10

The First Alert Waterproof and Fire-Resistant Safe (on sale for $180) can resist temperatures up to 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit, and it’s equipped with pry-resistant hinges and four steel door bolts for optimal security. Also included is an adjustable shelf, key rack, and door pocket.

3 Yukon 46-Inch Mobile Workbench with Solid Wood Top

Saving: $50

Stow away your gear and tools in the Yukon 46-Inch Mobile Workbench with Solid Wood Top (on sale for $280), which includes one sliding drawer and two cabinets with ample storage. It offers a spacious work area and the push handle doubles as a hanging rack.

4 U.S. General Magnetic Spray Can and Screwdriver Holder

Saving: $5

Attach this U.S. General Magnetic Spray Can and Screwdriver Holder (on sale for $10) to the side of your new Yukon mobile workbench for quick, easy access to tools. The portable organizer features five slots for tools and two can holders.

5 Haul-Master Convertible Aluminum Loading Ramp

Saving: $50

The Haul-Master Convertible Aluminum Loading Ramp (on sale for $150) measures 72 inches x 30 inches and supports up to 1,200 pounds. Several shoppers said they’ve owned their Haul-Master ramp for more than a decade, praising its durability and longevity.

“I was looking for something that was wide enough and had side rails to keep things confined to the ramp area for loading things into the bed of my truck. This did all of that. I love how it folds in the center for storage,” shared one shopper.

6 Storehouse 240-Piece Nut & Bolt Assortment

Saving: $3

The Storehouse 240-Piece Nut & Bolt Assortment (on sale for $5) includes steel hex nuts, long machine bolts, and split washers in a range of sizes. The variety pack is great to keep on hand for all kinds of household projects.

7 Greenwood Two-Way Y-Hose Connector

Saving: $3

Streamline your gardening with the Greenwood Two-Way Y-Hose Connector (on sale for $5), which allows you to hook up two hoses simultaneously. It’s made of rust-resistant aluminum for durability and includes stainless steel valves for long-lasting performance.

8 Franklin Solid Deck Hardwood Dolly

Saving: $7

If you work in construction or run a business, the Franklin Solid Deck Hardwood Dolly (on sale for $23) can be a useful tool to have on hand for heavy-lifting tasks. The deck supports up to 1,000 pounds.

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9 Luminar Outdoor 10-Pack Solar LED Pathway Lights

Saving: $5

Prep your home for summer with the Luminar Outdoor 10-Pack Solar LED Pathway Lights (on sale for $15). According to shoppers, these solar pathway lights are durable, easy to install, and sustain a long battery life.

“These lights work perfectly to give just the right amount of illumination for safe walking,” said one customer.

10 Hercules Tool Bag

Saving: $7

For easy transport, pack your tools, charges, and gear in this Hercules Tool Bag (on sale for $7). It features a padded bottom for added protection and six interior pockets for helpful organization.

11 Icon 4-Piece Scraper & Removal Tool Set

Saving: $8

The Icon 4-Piece Scraper & Removal Tool Set (on sale for $20) is designed with ergonomic grip handles and angled tips to reach nooks and crannies. They work for a range of projects, such as “scribing lines, alignment, O-ring removal, cotter pin removal, and parts clearing,” per the brand.