11 Best Harbor Freight “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves in May

The value hardware retailer has all of the tool and equipment you'll need this year.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you’re looking for home decor or hardware, there’s a good chance that Harbor Freight will have what you’re looking for at a fantastic price. And this month, things are really looking up for shoppers as a drop of debut products enters the inventory. As always, you can expect the same outstanding value on everything from power tools to parts and equipment to workspace essentials. Here are the best Harbor Freight “new arrivals” hitting shelves in May.

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1 Central Machinery Wall-Mount Fan

As warmer weather approaches, it’s important to consider how you’re going to stay cool before you get caught off guard by that first major heat wave. This Central Machinery Wall-Mount Fan ($149.99) is perfect for garages, workspaces, patios, and more, helping to keep air moving when you need it most.

It also doesn’t hurt that it’s earned a 4.9-star average rating on the Harbor Freight website, with many customers calling out the relatively low price. “I should’ve bought this fan a very long time ago,” writes one.

2 Bauer Lithium-Ion Battery

If you’ve been scooping up all of those Bauer tools, you’re going to need a little extra juice to tackle that ambitious project list. This Bauer Lithium-Ion Battery ($34.99) is the backup you’ll need to keep the work going.

3 U.S. General 25 lb. Magnetic Hook

Sometimes, the best organizational tools are the ones you never saw coming. This U.S. General 25 lb. Magnetic Hook ($7.99) is as simple as it gets, turning any metallic surface in your garage or kitchen into a place to hang tools, hardware, and more. Our favorite recommendation from customers who are thrilled with their purchases is using these during travel to increase storage space, especially on cruises!

4 Vanguard 5-Outlet Grounded Power Hub

In an era where everything has a charger, outlet access has become more precious than ever. This Vanguard 5-Outlet Grounded Power Hub ($14.99) is the perfect way to expand what you’re working with, boasting a 1,875-watt capacity. Pro tip: Customers who’ve purchased this item say it’s great in the workshop, but also fantastic for doling out power from your generator.

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5 Braun Rechargeable Portable Folding LED Work Light

It’s pretty hard to get the job done if you can’t even see what you’re doing! Instead of fumbling around in the dark, look on the bright side with this Braun Rechargeable Portable Folding LED Work Light ($21.99). It provides 500 lumens of light and can be positioned or hung to help you go hands-free with your illumination.

6 Storehouse Black Cable Ties, 100-Pack

If we’re being honest, there are few simple inventions out there that have changed our lives quite as much as a good set of zip ties. That’s why you’ll never catch us without a 100-pack of Storehouse Black Cable Ties ($7.99) on hand. We especially love them for cord and cable management around the house and office, but they’re also great for hanging outdoor lighting, securing garden fixtures, and pretty much anything else you can think of.

7 Icon Screwdriver Set, 8-Piece

If there’s a single tool you’re going to have to own at some point, it’s a good screwdriver. But as you’ll quickly become aware, having only just one on hand is never enough! You’ll be prepared for practically any screwy situation with an Icon Professional Mechanics Screwdriver Set ($49.99), which comes with eight different-sized tools for all types of jobs. It’s also split evenly between Phillips head and flathead, all made with a super high-grip base.

8 U.S. General 5-Tier Heavy Duty Garage Shelving

If you’re grabbing all this new gear and hardware, you’d better have a place to put them! Storage becomes a breeze with this U.S. General 5-Tier Heavy Duty Garage Shelving ($139.99). It can hold up to 5,000 pounds and can also be configured as a lower set of racks if you’re tight on space.

RELATED: 11 Harbor Freight Deals Shoppers Are Snapping Up.

9 Hercules Large-Mouth Tool Bag

Working a job far away from your main toolbox? This Hercules Large-Mouth Tool Bag ($59.99) is one of the most affordable (and simplest) ways we’ve seen to stay organized, thanks to its wide opening that makes it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for.

And while this might seem like the in-between solution for your tools and supplies, some shoppers say it’s convenient enough that it could also be used as full-time storage.

“This is a great bag,” says one 5-star reviewer. “You can fit so much in it, and it is made of very durable, thick material. It stands up on its own, which is great. Lots of places to put things away and give them a permanent home.”

10 Bauer Modular 2-Drawer Toolbox

Looking for something a little sturdier for storage? Customers love this Bauer Modular 2-Drawer Toolbox ($69.99) for being spacious and capable of holding up to 50 pounds of tools and supplies, not to mention its durable build. In the reviews, they call it “the best bang for your buck,” adding that it’s “good quality, sturdy, not flimsy.”

11 Franklin 4-in-1 Convertible Hand Truck

Even if you’re only moving things around your house, it’s amazing how much having a Franklin 4-in-1 Convertible Hand Truck ($189.99) on hand can help. With a capacity of up to 1,000 pounds and 4 different configurations, it makes it so much easier to cart around heavier parcels and equipment, especially if you’re going off-site.