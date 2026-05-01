11 Best New Tractor Supply Home Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week

The rural retailer has stylish speakers, garden materials, storage options, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Out of all the recent new Tractor Supply finds, it really feels like its home goods offerings have gotten especially good lately. The rural retailer has picked up plenty of new items that really liven things up around the house. The latest includes items to help with your morning coffee, glow up your garden, provide new storage solutions, and so much more. Here are the best new Tractor Supply home essentials that are hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Edifier 60 W Bluetooth Retro Rechargeable Tabletop Speaker

At this point, we’re all using wireless speakers to play our music and podcasts. But while sound quality is always important, it’s entirely different when you consider the aesthetics.

That’s why we love this Edifier 60 W Bluetooth Retro Rechargeable Tabletop Speaker ($299.99). With a throwback look and sleek design, it can live on your bookshelf, table top, kitchen counter, or dresser and look as good as it sounds!

2 Betty Crocker Iced & Hot Brew Coffee Maker

Depending on how you look at it, coffee is an essential part of any home. But if you’re sick of wasting an entire pot and don’t like the idea of capsule machines, this Betty Crocker Iced & Hot Brew Coffee Maker ($44.99) is the perfect in-between. You’ll have your joe just how you like it in just four minutes!

3 GroundWork Vintage Metal Planter

There are plenty of perks to having a raised garden bed, but it’s even better when the hardware used for it looks as good as this GroundWork Vintage Metal Planter ($101.99). With a sturdy construction and rustic aesthetic, it’s perfect for your flowers, veggies, and more.

4 GroundWork 20 in. Plastic Planter

Your floral budget shouldn’t get broken on containers! Save some money without sacrificing aesthetics with this GroundWork 20 in. Plastic Planter ($16.99), which is just as good for indoor houseplants as it is for patio or porch placement.

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5 GroundWork Metal Planter Stand

…And if you want to literally elevate the look of your new potted plantings, it doesn’t get much better than this GroundWork Metal Planter Stand ($12.74). Not only does it highlight the greenery by bringing it slightly closer to eye level, but it can also create contour and elevation among your flowers.

6 Harper & Willow Beaded Room Wall Mirror

You learn in Interior Design 101 that adding a large mirror can be one of the easiest ways to brighten up a room and make it feel larger. But when it comes to approachable design and affordable pricing, this Harper & Willow Beaded Room Wall Mirror ($255.99) is truly a standout. We think it’s ideal for entryways, but it could honestly work anywhere!

7 Red Shed Elkin Log Patio Bench

Going for a rustic look on your porch or deck? This Red Shed Elkin Log Patio Bench ($110.49) is true cottagecore, made with exposed pine for that ultimate woodsy look. It’s also a great way to add seating to different parts of your yard that blends in with nature.

“This is the perfect bench for my garden. Sturdy and handsome,” writes one 5-star reviewer.

8 Harper & Willow Boucle Room Storage Bench

We here at Best Life are big fans of functional furniture, especially if it helps us keep everything tidy and organized. That’s why this Harper & Willow Boucle Room Storage Bench ($382.99) feels like such a no-brainer buy to us: Not only is it an aesthetically pleasing piece of furniture on its own, but it also provides a place to inconspicuously stash blankets, pillows, and more.

https://www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/product/harper-willow-polyester-rounded-upholstered-boucle-room-storage-bench-with-tapered-wood-legs-6040393

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Home Finds Hitting Shelves Now.

9 GE LED Plug-In Night Light

We put so much effort into setting up the perfect lighting for our homes (and rightfully so), but there’s still something to be said for providing a little functional illumination for those off-hours. This GE LED Plug-In Night Light ($9.99) is perfect for hallways, bathrooms, and kitchens, with an unobtrusive flush design and a minimal yet effective five-lumen glow. You’ll thank yourself the next time you have to find your way around and don’t trip!

10 Red Shed Metal Touch Table Lamp

When you’re looking to create the right ambiance at dinner, we absolutely love this Red Shed Metal Touch Table Lamp ($21.24). The rechargeable light source is super popular with Tractor Supply customers at the moment, with three different brightness levels you can adjust with a simple tap.

11 Upland 3-Piece Outdoor Rocking Chair Set

Let’s be honest: There is nothing more summery than rocking the day away on your porch. This Upland 3-Piece Outdoor Rocking Chair Set ($269.99) is the kind of rustic, understated patio conversation furniture setup anyone can appreciate. We also love that it’s made of durable wood, helping ensure it will keep rocking for years to come.