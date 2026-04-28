11 Best Harbor Freight Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The hardware hub has great storage, lighting, garden decorations, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We’ve been so busy decorating our homes for spring that we almost missed one important discovery: Harbor Freight has some decent decor options! From outstanding options for dressing up your yard to some fantastic (and easy to install) lighting upgrades, the value hardware retailer is a dark horse when it comes to the category. And as always, there are also a few options that make a DIY design project that much easier. Here are the best Harbor Freight decor finds hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Home Finds Hitting Shelves Now.

1 Voyager Round Canvas Bag

Need a new way to keep things organized that isn’t a rigid bin or box? Try a Voyager Round Canvas Bag ($13.99). Made of light, collapsible material, it’s truly helpful for making those toy room messes magically disappear, stashing patio hardware, quickly concealing tools, and more. And with a look like this, it’s technically what we call a “decor-age” option.

“This bag is a perfect replacement for the plastic buckets I had been using, with the added advantage that it collapses nicely for easy storage. I use two of these to carry tools at times, rope and rocks at other times, and have found them sturdy enough to stand up while being loaded,” writes one happy customer. “As far as I can tell, there is nothing negative about this canvas bucket-like bag.”

2 American Flag with Embroidered Stars

It may be red, white, and blue, bute the Stars and Stripes have an evergreen place as part of any home’s decor. This American Flag with Embroidered Stars ($9.99) is 3′ by 5′ and a high-quality version to fly, whether it’s heading up a flagpole or draping from your deck.

“I have purchased other flags in the past, and they only last a very short time before tearing and fraying. These flags are of great quality, they last significantly longer, and they are a great value for the price,” writes one 5-star reviewer.

3 One Stop Gardens 20 ft. Telescoping Flag Pole Kit

Need something to fly that new flag? Look no further than this One Stop Gardens 20 ft. Telescoping Flag Pole Kit ($99.99), which provides easy setup and is built to last. Customers also say it’s a great portable option for RVs, trailers, and tailgates!

4 Storehouse Home Hardware Picture Hanging Assortment

Even if you’re purchasing your decor elsewhere, you’re still going to need a way to get it on the walls! This Storehouse Home Hardware Picture Hanging Assortment ($9.99) is a general must-have for everything from artwork to framed pictures, especially if you’re starting from scratch.

One customer says it’s a great assortment to help you get set up in a house or apartment,” adding that this makes it “a good housewarming gift!” Others simply appreciate the value of the pack given its size.

RELATED: 11 Harbor Freight Deals Shoppers Are Snapping Up.

5 Luminar Outdoor String Lights

Spring and summer are all about those evenings out on the patio. You can keep the party going even after the sun goes down with Luminar Outdoor String Lights ($24.99). These LED bulbs give off a great light, lasting up to 24 times longer than incandescents while using 85 percent less energy.

Want to go even greener or illuminate a remote space far from your power supply? There’s also Luminar Outdoor Solar String Lights ($34.99), which pull power from the sun and switch on automatically at night. They’re perfect for those pathways, porches, and garden areas!

6 Luminar Wireless LED Puck Lights, 3-Pack

Adding illumination to new areas doesn’t always require running wires. We love how easy these Luminar Wireless LED Puck Lights ($9.99) are to install. They’re a fantastic addition to display cabinets, closets, and more!

7 Luminar Linkable LED Under Cabinet Light

Speaking of easily installed illumination, you can get a quick room overhaul with this Luminar Linkable LED Under Cabinet Light ($17.99). These connect to up to 30 lights, making it a great option for kitchens, workspaces, basements, bar spaces, and more.

“Puts out a fair amount of light for such a small fixture,” says one happy customer in the review section of the Harbor Freight website. “Great for small spaces, with 3 different settings. Nice! Would buy again.”

8 Luminar Solar LED Flagpole Light

The rockets’ red glare may have lit up the Stars and Stripes all those years ago, but you can still get the same effect without resorting to ballistics. This Luminar Solar LED Flagpole Light ($17.99) is easy to install and powered by the sun, making it a reliable option for illumination throughout the night.

RELATED: 11 Walmart New Spring Finds Shoppers Are Snapping Up.

9 Wood Stove Style Electric Heater

Sure, cold weather might not be top of mind now that it’s spring. But if you’re planning ahead for fall (or a potentially early winter), this Wood Stove Style Electric Heater ($74.99) can be a great piece of functional decor for any room that tends to feel a bit draftier or cooler. No chimney required!

10 Luminar Indoor LED Tape Light

Sometimes, focusing on changing up lighting can be one of the easiest ways to transform a part of your home without a costly renovation. That’s especially true of this Luminar Indoor LED Tape Light ($24.99), which can be used to brighten up your cabinet, bookshelves, ledges, and more, all with simple installation. And you won’t be stuck with just one look, either: Each strip has 20 pre-set colors and six different patterns you can also use, as well as dimming features.

“Unbelievably easy to install,” writes one happy customer. “Honestly, these lights are awesome. And cost-wise, really good. I can’t praise them enough.”

11 Luminar Solar LED Garden Decorative Lights, 3-Pack

Want to give your garden a literal glow-up? It’s easy with these Luminar Solar LED Garden Decorative Lights ($8.99): Just stake them in your flower beds or lawn and watch them rotate through six different colors all night long.

“I have been purchasing these solar lights for years. The quality is second to none,” gushes one happy customer. “I leave mine out year-round, and the lights last longer than any others that I’ve bought. The excellent price point makes it simple to light the outside of your home in an assortment of changing colors. (Therapeutic after a long day, too!)”