Shop 11 HomeGoods living room finds that look like Pottery Barn, from wool rugs to wicker lamps.

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Are you looking to transform your living space into a Pottery Barn-esque sanctuary? The designer home brand is famous for its classic, classy, sophisticated, modern, yet traditional vibes. I love the aesthetic of all the PB brands, including Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen. The only drawback of shopping there? It isn’t cheap. Fortunately, HomeGoods has many items that will bring the look into your living room for less. From upholstered chairs and wicker-like side tables to smaller decorative items like sconces and throw pillows, I found so many amazing finds on a recent shopping trip. What should you shop for to get the Pottery Barn look on a budget? Here are 11 HomeGoods living room finds that look like Pottery Barn for less.

1 Gorgeous Mirrors

HomeGoods always has a great selection of mirrors, many with Pottery Barn summer collection vibes. The whole coastal aesthetic is going strong this summer, and both of these mirrors offer the designer look for less. You won’t find the one at the left at my store, because it came home with me.

2 Massive Area Rugs

If you avoid synthetic materials and cheesy, cheap-looking patterns at HomeGoods, you can find a bougie-looking area rug for thousands less than Pottery Barn. This large, expensive-looking, handmade Lauren Ralph Lauren wool rug was just $399.99.

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3 Neutral Decorative Pieces

The Pottery Barn look is timeless, largely because the brand sticks to neutral decor and avoids bright, trendy accessories. This whole section, devoted to white, cream, and natural-looking bows, vases, and pots, will match everything in your home and bring the elevated PB look.

4 These Swoon-Worthy Side Tables

This pair of wicker tables is also giving Pottery Barn coastal summer vibes. The swoon-worthy tables were one of the best items I found on my shopping trip. I couldn’t believe they were selling at HomeGoods for just $69.99 each.

5 Neutral, Textured Throw Pillows

I have a few Pottery Barn throw pillows, and they cost at least $100 each for the cover and down insert. And, they look almost identical to this textured throw pillow at HomeGoods, which is only $29.99.

6 Battery Operated Wall Sconces

Pottery Barn regularly features wall sconces in its catalog. After all, wall-mounted lighting fixtures offer a custom look that many interior designers go for. This set of rechargeable LED wall sconces offers the same look without the hefty price tag.

7 A Green Upholstered Chair

Pottery Barn sofas and couches are legendary, and regularly selected by interior designers and influencers. You can get equally stylish, high-quality upholstered items at HomeGoods for a ton less. You just need to be patient, as inventory quickly changes.

8 A Wood Shelving Unit

This shelving unit is made from real wood. I love the spindle-like details that give it an ultra-expensive touch. It is from the Tahari home collection, a favorite brand of HomeGoods shoppers. Get it for just $179.99.

9 A Stunning Herringbone Chair

I also really loved this herringbone upholstered chair, a definite Pottery Barn doppelganger. It’s a soft, neutral herringbone print that adds a versatile pattern to your space, without the complication of adding color. It looks very high-end for $399.99.

10 This Pretty Blue Shelving Unit

This pretty blue shelving unit is so versatile, adding shelf space and hidden storage space. The color is definitely one you find all over Pottery Barn.

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11 And, This Luxe Lamp

Pottery Barn or HomeGoods? Nobody will be able to tell the difference. This gorgeous lamp, with a wicker base and a linen shade, is from the Nautica home collection and looks like something that Pottery Barn would feature in its coastal summer collection. Get it for $69.99.