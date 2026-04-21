11 Walmart New Spring Finds Shoppers Are Snapping Up

New Walmart finds for spring home updates and outdoor styling.

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With the sun finally shining, now is the perfect time to refresh your space. Think upgrading to a new alfresco dinnerware set, swapping in seasonal throw pillows and curtains, and styling your porch with on-trend doormats and greenery. It might sound like a lot, but Walmart‘s new arrivals section is full of fresh finds to make spring decorating easy. Keep reading to shop 11 new spring picks Walmart shoppers are adding to their carts this week.

1 Two-Tone Rattan Serving Tray

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore just unveiled its new outdoor collection and I’m eyeing this Two-Tone Rattan Serving Tray ($16) for alfresco dining. It has a pretty scalloped border to safeguard poolside drinks and snacks.

RELATED: 11 Best Hobby Lobby Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This April.

2 Terracotta Blackout Textured Curtain Panel

This 84-inch Terracotta Blackout Textured Curtain Panel ($12) keeps out bright light and heat while adding privacy. However, its biggest standout feature is its single panel design, allowing you to easily slide it to the side without dealing with extra bulky fabric. The curtain also comes in green and beige if the warm clay tone isn’t your style.

3 Agatha Stoneware Salad Plate

Part of The Pioneer Woman collection, this Agatha Stoneware Salad Plate ($6) features a wavy rim and a delicate blue floral motif. It’s honestly almost too pretty to eat off of—but the good news is it’s both microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

4 Blue Striped 360° Swivel Chair

This Blue Striped 360° Swivel Chair ($222) arrives fully assembled, so you can enjoy it right out of the box. The linen upholstery is filled with high-density foam padding for maximum comfort, while the contoured backrest and round armrests offer ergonomic support.

5 Carved Wood Decorative Bowl

Proudly show-off your farmer’s market finds in this refined Carved Wood Decorative Bowl ($19). Alternatively, shoppers say they also use it as a catch-all bowl in their entryway, noting it “minimizes clutter” and “keeps stuff in one place.”

6 “Home” Outdoor Coir Doormat

Dress up your stoop with this floral-framed “Home” Outdoor Coir Doormat (on sale for $10). The natural coconut husk fibers prevent dirt and allergens from trekking in your home, and it has a rubber backing for traction and grip.

7 White Vintage Floral Throw Pillow

Made from 100 percent cotton, this White Vintage Floral Throw Pillow ($13) adds a charming touch of spring to your den. Shop it in pink and green vintage floral prints, too.

8 Bow Golden Taper Candle Holder

If you’re looking to elevate your tablescape on a budget with simple accents, pick up a pair of the Bow Golden Taper Candle Holder ($10 each). Available in two sizes, they’re easy to style alongside flowers, figurines, dishes, other candles, and more.

RELATED: 11 Best Target Patio Finds Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy This Week.

9 Blue and White Striped Ceramic Vase

Speaking of flowers, your spring bouquet will look fantastic in this Blue and White Striped Ceramic Vase ($15). According to one shopper, it’s “lightweight yet durable” and makes for the “perfect springtime decor!”

“I love that it can be placed anywhere and used with real or artificial flowers, or even with no flowers at all,” they said.

10 12-Piece Multicolor Bamboo Melamine Dinnerware Set

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore’s 12-Piece Multicolor Bamboo Melamine Dinnerware Set includes a four-person set of dinner plates, salad plates, and bowls. And it’s a total steal, priced at just $27 for the entire collection.

11 3-Piece Tiered Floral Botanical Curtain Set

This 3-Piece Tiered Floral Botanical Curtain Set ($13) can be styled together or separately. Both light-filtering and machine washable for easy care, the curtains come in five other prints, including plaid and lemons.