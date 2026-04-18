Affordable spring home decor finds include floral accents, candles, rugs, and more from Hobby Lobby.

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Leave it to Hobby Lobby to stock its shelves with the most convincing Anthropologie and Pottery Barn dupes for spring. After sifting through hundreds of home finds, my cart was filled with watercolor kitchenware, trendy arch mirrors, floral decor, and more must-haves for the season. Here are the 11 best Hobby Lobby spring home finds hitting shelves this April.

1 Strawberries Ceramic Plate

Safe for both the microwave and dishwasher, this cute Strawberries Ceramic Plate ($9) deserves a permanent spot on your spring table. Its watercolor polka dots and red scalloped trim channel the look of Anthropologie kitchenware, but for a fraction of the cost.

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2 Cashmere Petals Ribbed Jar Candle

According to shoppers, this Cashmere Petals Ribbed Jar Candle ($9) has a “divine” scent and “pretty” appearance. One person assured the earthy floral scent isn’t too potent, while another dubbed it “hands down the best smelling candle ever.”

3 Green & White Striped Woven Throw Blanket

Cold weather may be behind us, but this Green & White Striped Woven Throw Blanket (on sale for $11) is the perfect in-between blanket for transitional weather, for when you want to cozy up on the couch without overheating. It features a striped-diamond design and fringed hems, plus it’s machine washable.

4 Pink Butterfly & Flower Metal Mobile

Add a pop of color to your backyard or front porch with this vibrant Pink Butterfly & Flower Metal Mobile (on sale for $8). The accents are complemented by teardrop-shaped glass pendants and amber beads

5 Floral Windowpane Scalloped Pillow

Bring a fresh spring feel to your living room or porch seating with this charming Floral Windowpane Scalloped Pillow (on sale for $12). The warm color palette blends seamlessly into a range of aesthetics, including cottagecore, coastal, and farmhouse styles.

6 Speckled Two-Tone Vase

Blink and you’ll miss out on this luxe-looking Speckled Two-Tone Vase for just $2. Fill the stoneware vase with seasonal blooms or a DIY arrangement of dried flowers and stems.

Bordeaux Arch Metal Wall Mirror

Elevate your entryway with this Bordeaux Arch Metal Wall Mirror (on sale for $130), a dupe for Pottery Barn’s trendy Stowe Arch Mirror that costs five times as much. The mirror is equipped with two keyhole mounts for easy installation.

8 Calliope Floral Spring Rug

I’m picking up this Calliope Floral Spring Rug (on sale for $35) for my bathroom. Its petite shape is ideal for doorways, sink areas, and other small spaces—just add a non-slip back for a strong grip and extra traction.

RELATED: 11 Best Target Spring Sales Starting This Week.

9 Astilbe & Cherry Blossom Wreath

If you missed out the cherry blossom trees this season, you still get in on the action with this faux Astilbe & Cherry Blossom Wreath (on sale for $36). Display it over your mantle, on the front door, or in the kitchen.

10 Woven Rattan LED Lamp

Rechargeable lamps are all the rage right now, and this Woven Rattan LED Lamp ($15) fits the airy, natural aesthetic we are seeing everywhere for spring. Plus, it’s portable so you can move it around your home as you see fit.

11 Flower Market Framed Canvas Wall Decor

What’s spring without a piece of floral artwork? The Flower Market Framed Canvas Wall Decor (on sale for $19) has rings for easy hanging.