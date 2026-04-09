Shop the 11 best Hobby Lobby new arrivals, from fairy garden kits to trendy coquette bow decor.

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Easter is over, which means a few things. All bunny-inspired decor is on major sale at Hobby Lobby, currently 66 percent off, with prices expected to reach 90 percent off within a week. It also means that the store is filling those empty aisles with so many great new arrivals. What should you shop for on your next Hobby Lobby run? Here are the 11 best Hobby Lobby new arrivals hitting shelves now.

1 The Prettiest Fake Flower Arrangements

Staged by Ana Egger shared about some of the new faux flowers. “SHOCKED I’m saying this butttttt these small Hobby Lobby Spring Arrangements are actually so perfect for styling those smaller areas in your home!!!” she wrote alongside a video.

2 “Little Whimsy Things”

Alexis Marie Made shared all her “little whimsy things” finds in a video. “Hobby Lobby spring finds🌷 These are perfect pieces to add a little whimsy to everyday life at home✨ I shared a few extra finds at the end that I wished I took home🥹 Butter yellow dishes… yes please! Have you found anything lately there?” she wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 So Much Patriotic Decor

Get ready for Memorial Day weekend and the 4th of July with Hobby Lobby. Island Farmhouse shared a bunch of patriotic finds. “I guess the one thing is that if you are looking for ANYTHING Hobby Lobby has you covered! But personally I think they could downsize the store in half because who is buying some of this stuff!” they wrote.

4 Customizable Keepsake Boxes

Jen Galati shared about some pretty stunning pink and blue trunks, complete with brass hardware. She recommends modifying and customizing them. “They are so cute! I can’t wait to personalize them🥹,” she captioned the post. “Sooo adorable!” a follower commented. “Obsessed,” added another.

5 Fairy Garden Essentials

Shoppers are fawning over all the fairy garden supplies at Hobby Lobby. “Let’s set up my DREAM Fairy Garden,” Jes Fraz shared. “I ran to @hobbylobby to grab everything while The Spring Shop is 40% Off! If you were a fairy, which house would you live in?”

6 Strawberry Decor

Decor is getting fruity this season! I am obsessed with all the lemon decor at Hobby Lobby, and how about the berries? “Love all the Strawberries 🍓 Decor ❤️🍓,” Nancy Loves 2 Shop shared. Choose from glasses, canisters, bowls, platters, and more. Or stock up and get the whole set.

7 So Much Coquette

Nancy Loves 2 Shop also shared about the huge selection of coquette decor. There are bows everywhere, including monogram signs, organizers, office stuff, knobs, and more. “At Hobby Lobby 🎀,” she captioned the post. “How beautiful!” a shopper commented. “Ok, I am a bit obsessed!” added another.

8 Wall Art

The wall art section has been going bonkers lately. Every time I visit the store, I find more fabulous stuff to decorate the walls with, and so did Caitlyn Brianne. “I need a full day at Hobby Lobby, stat,” she wrote. There are colorful options to moody neutrals, and even lots of bathroom art.

9 Painting Kits

Christina Makes Things shared about art sets. “I went shopping in Hobby Lobby and found some really cute painting canvas sets. They are mini canvases with outlines printed on them. Think paint by number without numbers,” she wrote.

10 Organic Decor

There is so much lemon-and-lime decor. “Hobby Lobby Haul: Modern Organic Edition 🌿🍋 Found the perfect pieces to refresh my kitchen tray for under $40! I’m obsessed with the textures of this scalloped bowl and these olive green tones. Proof that you can get that high-end Pottery Barn look on a Hobby Lobby budget,” The Styled Haven Co shared.

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Home Finds Under $10.

11 Spring and Summer Dishes

And there are tons of spring and summer-inspired dishes, including floral prints, bows, cherries, lemons, and stripes. “You need to run to hobby lobby,” Icon Pending shared in a post, showing off so many gorgeous options. “Save this for your spring shopping.”