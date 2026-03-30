Shop the 11 best HomeGoods new arrivals this week, from abstract art to viral Easter cupcakes.

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Have you shopped at your local HomeGoods this week? Now that it’s April, the store has exploded with spring and summer merchandise. From outdoor decor and furniture to dishes, mirrors, artwork, and everything else you need to refresh your home for the new season, the home store has it all. What are shoppers snapping up right now? Here are the 11 best HomeGoods new arrivals shoppers love this week.

1 Lots of Anthropologie Style Items

Elizabeth Novoa & Alexa Mason shared a series dubbed “WHAT IN THE ANTHROPOLOGIE IS GOING ON?!” with several Antho-like items for less. “We went on a little HomeGoods shopping trip recently to see what was new and they had so much fun spring decor and furniture!! What’s going in your cart??” they captioned the post.

2 Some Great Lamps

Rashida Banks shared a bunch of her top picks from the week, including some great lamps. “Here are my @homegoods favorites this week. Shopping Date: Wednesday 3/18. Get in there quick. Here today, gone tomorrow!” she wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Abstract Wall Art

Rachael Somplasky shared an image of some stunning abstract wall art that she regrets not buying. “Nothing haunts me more at HomeGoods than the things I didn’t buy,” she writes. “And it’s never there when you go back for it.”

4 Pretty Dishes

There are so many great dinner plates, bowls, and dish sets with spring and summer vibes. I love the floral, feminine option, and also a few hand-painted-looking items.

There are tons of great poufs, stools, and vanity chairs waiting to jazz up your spaces. “Those textures and patterns are stunning—your styling always brings such charm to a room! We’re totally inspired to add a pop of cozy glam to our own spaces now,” a shopper commented.

6 Outdoor Furniture

Don’t spend retail on your outdoor furniture. Check HomeGoods first. The stores are getting in everything from outdoor dining sets to sofas. “Outdoor essentials are now in store and it’s seriously all we can think about,” the store captioned a post. “The perfect furniture I need for my patio,” one shopper commented.

7 Lots of Leopard

Go wild with patterns! HomeGoods has tons of leopard-print items, from bath mats to decorative pieces. “Leopard Alert🚨: your new favorite print spotted across all categories,” they wrote in a post. “We’re loving all the wild style in this collection—leopard print is always a fierce choice! Total print perfection, these are so chic and fun,” one person commented.

8 Clean Cookware

Stop using your old pots and pans that might be toxic and run to HomeGoods for fresh new alternatives. “Clean cooking essentials for 20-50% less*? Yes, chef!” the store captioned a post. A few of the brands I have spotted recently include AllClad and GreenPan.

9 The Viral Easter Cupcake

Target Dollar Spot shared about the viral Easter cupcake. “Here’s some recent @homegoods finds that made me laugh and that I loved,” they wrote.

10 So Much Outdoor Decor

Shop the Fountains shared about all the summer items that are already in stores. “@homegoods has their outdoor decor out, so now we’re manifesting consistent warm weather,” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, Lots of Lemons

Chasing Finds and Fancies shared about all the citrus items. “When life gives you lemons make the zest out of it! 🍋 Just grab those lemons and decorate your kitchen. I love lemon decor, it just gives it that nice pop of color an summer feeling. HomeGoods had all the lemons,” they captioned the post.