11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems This Week

Shop the 11 best HomeGoods spring hidden gems this week, from viral lamps to Easter decor.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you been to your local HomeGoods this week? If the answer is no, run, don’t walk! The discount store with a cult following is filling up with everything you need to decorate and outfit your home and backyard for the next several months. From Easter decor to outdoor items, you will want to throw so many items in your cart. What should you shop for, hidden in the store’s aisles? Here are the 11 best HomeGoods finds shoppers call hidden gems this week.

1 The Viral Teapot Lamp

I have been seeing this viral teapot lamp everywhere, and when I saw it in person, it lived up to the hype. The adorable little lamp is just $34.99 and will definitely be a conversation starter.

2 Plant Stands

I love these multi-tier, bohemian-style plant stands. They will look gorgeous indoors or outside and can be used to house fake or real plants or flowers.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Easter Paper Products

HomeGoods is my sneaky resource for disposable paper products. I love the new Easter collection, perfect for Easter parties or brunch. One of my favorite things to do is to buy disposable cups for coffee or hot chocolate during every season.

4 Solar Lights

Over in the outdoor section, there are so many outdoor solar LED lights. Get them in every color, shape, and form. Don’t wait until the weather gets warm, because they will all be sold out by then.

5 Plastic Outdoor Cups

There are so many great outdoor dining options at HomeGoods right now. In addition to all the melamine dishes and serving bowls, there are inexpensive, plastic cups with gorgeous designs.

6 Tons of Neutral Decor

The neutral look is very much in style right now, and HomeGoods is covering the trend. I found so many gorgeous pieces, ranging from trays to little dishes to vases.

7 Egg Decorations

I love filling little trays and bowls with decorative eggs. HomeGoods has tons of options, ranging from pretty pastels to bold golds and metallics. This set is just $16.99.

8 An Easter Wreath

Don’t forget your Easter wreath! I love this option, decorated with gold and silver eggs with faux Easter grass accents.

9 Filled Easter Baskets

There were a bunch of adorable pre-filled Easter baskets, which included everything from the basket and grass to toys and candy. they will save you lots of time and money.

10 Corn Candles

How adorable are these Martha Stewart candles? They look just like ears of corn, kernels and all. The taper candle section at the store is always on point.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 Coral Bookends

There are also lots of great coastal finds, perfect for a beachhouse or a beach-inspired house. I love these acrylic and coral bookends, which look designer.