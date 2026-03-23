Shop the 11 best Aldi finds and hidden gems this week, from NeeDoh squishies to Easter decor.

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Everyone knows that you can reliably walk into an Aldi store and find all your favorite food and beverages. But the fun part about shopping at the store is that you never know what other things will be hiding in the aisles. Aldi is famous for its limited edition drops and offerings, ranging from seasonal decor to kitchen gadgets and household appliances. What are shoppers buying this week? Here are the 11 best Aldi finds shoppers call hidden gems this week.

1 NeehDoh Squishies

If you have been hunting for NeeDoh squishies, you might want to check Aldi. “This is not a drill if you’ve been searching for Needohs now is your time to shine!!!! They have arrived at Aldi for $2.99 on March the 18th!! Good luck and may the odds be in your favor! What color are you grabbing?!” Aldi Made Me Do It shared.

2 Easter Topiaries

Aldi Made Me Do It also shared about the spectacular assortment of Easter decor. “Aldi Home Finds for March 18th!!! It’s pure Easter heaven!!! I need everything absolute NEED! What do you have your eye on?!” they captioned a post. “Omggggg I regret not getting the stinkin tree now too 🤣 might just buy the ornaments throughout the year so I’m ready when it comes around next year,” a follower commented.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Little Town Plush Dolls

Little Dash of Pepper shared about the “Top 5 ALDI Aisle of Shame Finds This Week,” in an Instagram post. “The spring drops are too good right now and I’m honestly obsessed 😍 Here’s what caught my eye this week,” she said. One of her favorites? Little Town Plush Dolls, “cutest little buddies.”

4 Sneakers

If you need new kicks, head to Aldi. Kaaytie Bee shared about sneakers. “Is it just me or has Aldi started to get some half decent ish stuff in ? Who else loves the middle isle? Tbf I bought the trainers,” she wrote, adding that they are “cute.”

5 So Many Spring Items

“Aldi Spring 2026 is officially here! ✨🌷 The AldiFinds Aisle is giving all the seasonal vibes right now. ​Highlights from today’s trip,” writes Del Blogger, mentioning that their favorites include “Bee-themed porch signs,” “Mini Spring Wreaths (only $6.99!),” and “Chic plant holders & seed kits.” An added bonus? “​Everything is so affordable and perfect for a quick home refresh.”

6 Aldi Carrot Wreath

The Krazy Coupon Lady shared about a return item. “The carrot wreath is back at Aldi, and I grabbed it before it sells out again. Then I spotted the bunny wreath to match. Easter pajamas that save me $4 vs. Target. Plush dolls Aldi never had before. Glass cups cheaper than Hobby Lobby. Flocked bunnies for my mantel. NeeDoh squishies for baskets (and my stress). Easter décor? Done. Basket stuffers? Handled. Budget? Intact.”

7 Pokémon Stuff

Go get all the Pokémon you can fit in your cart, suggests Hip 2 Save. “Running through Aldi like a Pokémon master on a mission. 😎🛒⚡ Time to catch ’em all before they’re gone!”

8 Easter Signs

“Get ready to hop into spring with the cutest Easter decor at Aldi! If you’re looking to add a touch of charm to your home this season, don’t wait another minute—head to Aldi right now! From adorable bunnies to vibrant spring colors, they have everything you need to make your space festive and bright. Trust me, you won’t want to miss out on these delightful finds! Your home deserves to shine this Easter!” writes a shopper.

9 Clothing

Lots of shoppers have been sharing about the clothing aisle finds. “I’m always inspired by other creators, and Nicole from @leliassoutherncharm influenced me to head to @aldiusa (yes, the grocery store!) to find this cute dress! I doubt this will stay in stock for very long, so head to your local Aldi to see if they have it before it sells out! And it’s only $15!” writes one.

10 Throw Pillows

There are so many great home finds, including blankets and throw pillows. Synthia Saves shared about some adorable Easter themed options.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Finds That Feel More Expensive.

11 Recipe Tins

Little Dash of Pepper found so many great kitchen items, including 4 Qt Braisers, “perfect for cozy one-pan meals,” Easter Carved Candles, “the prettiest little spring decor pieces,” Wooden Bread Boards, “perfect for serving or a cute kitchen display,” Scalloped Runner Washable Rugs, “these are beautiful and such a great find,” and a Recipe Tin with Cards, “such a fun way to keep all your favorite recipes in one spot,” they wrote.