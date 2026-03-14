Shop the 11 best Aldi spring hidden gems, from viral flocked bunnies to Easter decor.

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Spring is happening at your local Aldi store! The chain just dropped its most recent batch of Upcoming Aldi Finds, highlighting the top products about to hit stores. This week, expect another large shipment of Easter goodies, including items for your Easter baskets as well as decor, miscellaneous spring decorations, and lots of new pet items. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best Aldi spring finds shoppers call hidden gems right now.

1 Little Plush Bunnies and Ducks for Baskets

Aldi is a one-stop shop for Easter basket items. There are so many amazing toys, candies, and toiletries to fill baskets of all ages. For $6.99, get the Dan Dee 9in Peeps Plush in Light Tie-Dye or the Dan Dee 9in Quackerz Plush in Bright Tie-Dye. Both are adorable.

2 Mr. Potato Head, But a Bunny

Mr. Potato Head is a timeless toy. But for $3.99, you can have the Easter version. Play-Doh Mr. Potato Head Bunny is so adorable and will be perfect for their Easter basket.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Pets Alive Booty Shakin’ Pups

Another fun Easter basket toy filler? These $4.99 Zuru Pets Alive Booty Shakin Pups, available in assorted dog breeds, ranging from corgies to pugs. The pups walk and shake their booties when turned on.

4 Spring Welcome Mats

Get your new seasonal door mats! For $6.99, Aldi has so many designs to choose from. Some are Easter-specific, while others will work for the entire spring. My favorite is the KIRKTON HOUSE 18 x 30 Deluxe Spring Mat Welcome Bows, an all-season-long design.

5 These Bunny Candle Holders

Has Easter decor ever looked so bougie? This set of KIRKTON HOUSE Bunny Candle Holders in gold is so gorgeous for $12.99. They can be used with real or LED pillar candles.

6 A Flocked Bunny Trio

No, it’s not your imagination: Flocked bunnies have gone seriously viral this year. This KIRKTON HOUSE 3 Pack Small Flocked Bunnies comes in three color options: Green, Lilac, Ivory, or Pink. Each set costs $5.99.

7 Bunny Ornaments

This year, I finally got the King of Christmas pink flocked tree, and I’m so happy that I did. It not only works as a Christmas tree, but also as a Valentine’s Day tree and an Easter tree. I will be buying multiple sets of the $4.99 KIRKTON HOUSE Easter Ornaments, available in several designs, including Mercury Bunnies, Glitter Eggs, and Mercury Eggs.

8 A Carrot Wreaths

I have also been seeing carrot wreaths everywhere, but only Aldi is selling them for $16.99. The KIRKTON HOUSE Easter Wreath is available in a Carrot, Bunny, or Cross.

9 Scalloped Trays in Various Shapes and Colors

The KIRKTON HOUSE Spring Tray comes in various shapes and colors, including this Sage Round option, each one is $9.99. They are perfect for creating a centerpiece, especially if you buy one of the new KIRKTON HOUSE Spring Tray Objects. My favorite is the Cottontail Farms option.

10 Tulip Kitchen Towels

There are lots of great new kitchen accessories. You won’t find a better deal on spring-themed towels. For $4.99, select your favorite pattern of the Crofton 2 Pack Kitchen Towels. The tulips are my favorite.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Finds That Feel More Expensive.

11 A Cat Tree

Aldi pet supplies always sell out fast. And, at $39.99, the Heart to Tail 44-in Cat Activity Tower will probably be gone almost the moment it hits stores. It includes multiple platforms and a cozy hexagonal cave.