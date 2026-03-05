11 Best New Aldi Easter Basket Items Hitting Shelves This Week

These new Aldi Easter basket finds are selling fast.

If you aren’t shopping at Aldi for everything you need for Easter, you are missing out. In addition to all the eggs, egg dye, Easter brunch foods, and the entertaining essentials, the grocery store is also a great resource for all your Easter basket needs. From the basket itself to candy and toys, you can get all your Easter basket shopping done at Aldi while you check off your grocery list. In the most recent Aldi Upcoming Finds drop, many items will sell out quickly. Here are the 11 best new Aldi Easter basket items to shop for now.

1 Easter Baskets

The first item to shop for? The actual Easter basket. There are a few character options for $6.99, but the Pink or Blue Bunny KIRKTON HOUSE Character Easter Basket is the classic. The baskets are the perfect size and feature the bunny with floppy ears hanging out.

2 Easter Egg Surprises Branded with Their Favorite Characters

Kids are all about the “surprise” experience. For $4.99, get them a Bendon Easter Egg Surprise in their favorite character. Choose from Disney Princess, Paw Patrol, and Stitch activity sets.

3 Peeps Activity Sets

Aldi is going big with Peeps this year. For $4.99, choose from Bendon Peeps Activity Imagine Ink, Bendon Peeps Activity Puffy Sticker Activity Pad, or Bendon Peeps Activity Scratch Fantastic. Each is great for traveling or a fun activity that stimulates the mind.

4 Bluey Easter Figures

Does your Easter recipient like Bluey? For $8.99, choose from a few assortments of Bluey 2 Pack Easter Figures, including this Bluey & Bingo set.

5 So Many Easter Board Books

Board books are always a great Easter basket filler, and Aldi has an amazing selection this year. Two of my favorites for $4.99 each? Cottage Door Press Easter Board Books – “Dinos Love Jellybeans” or “Don’t Boop the Bunny.”

6 Easter Squishmallows

There are a bunch of new Easter-inspired Squishmallows for $8.99. My two favorites are the Jazwares 8 Inch Easter Squishmallow Coral Easter Drink and the Jazwares 8 Inch Easter Squishmallow Cow with Bunny Ears. These are perfect for baskets.

7 And, a Set of Micromallows

If you are shopping for a few Easter baskets, get this set of Jazwares Easter 2.5in Micromallows for $9.99. It comes with five mini versions of the popular stuffed toys, micro-sized to fit in baskets.

8 And, Disney Easter Plush Toys

If your little bunny is a Disney kid, there are lots of options at Aldi. For $6.99, choose from Kids Preferred Easter Disney Plush – Mickey or Kids Preferred Easter Disney Plush – Minnie, both featuring the popular mice with bunny ears popping out of an egg.

9 Little Live Pets Mama Surprise Families

Wait, how cute is this Little Live Pets Mama Surprise Families set, just $4.99? Choose from a trio of cats or dogs.

10 Pre-Filled Eggs

Why fill plastic eggs yourself when you can buy this bag of pre-filled ones for $4.99? The Little Town 12 Pack Pre-Filled Eggs have little toys inside of them instead of candy.

11 Peeps Squishy Bunnies

My daughter just bought a few of these Peeps Squishy Bunny Toys available in a bunch of color options, including blue and yellow. Each is $4.99.