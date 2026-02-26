11 Best Aldi New Arrivals as February Ends

These Aldi new arrivals are worth grabbing this week.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s that time of the week! Aldi has dropped its latest batch of new products, set to hit stores the week of March 4th. There are so many exciting new products, ranging from organizing essentials and arts and crafts to kitchen and cleaning gadgets. What should you add to your shopping list as the month comes to a close? Here are the 11 best Aldi new arrivals as February comes to an end.

1 This Sunflower Slice Doormat

There are so many new doormats, most in the traditional rectangular shape, for $6.99 each. But my favorite is the KIRKTON HOUSE Coir Mat Sunflower Slice. The bright and cheery welcome mat is made with durable natural fibers, is skid-resistant, and is designed to easily clean dirt off your shoes.

2 This Beautiful Propagation Vase Decoration

I love little stem vases in the spring, which are perfect for housing all your backyard spring stems. Aldi is getting this beautiful KIRKTON HOUSE Propagation Vases set, which comes with five individual spaces for flowers. Get it for $9.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Spring Mini Gnomes

Aldi is famous for its love of gnomes, and this spring, the store is bringing the beloved little guys back. For $4.99, choose from various colors and styles of the KIRKTON HOUSE Spring Mini Gnome. They are perfect for setting on a shelf or mantel.

4 Reversible Poch Signs

Aldi is bringing the welcoming spirit to your front porch. In addition to doormats, there is a whole new line of KIRKTON HOUSE Spring Reversible Porch Signs for $9.99. My favorite? It’s Good to Bee Home, which reverses to a simple Welcome, Spring. Each comes with a rope hook.

5 Character Travel Pillows and Blankets

There is an adorable collection dropping at Aldi, sure to make traveling with kids a little more fun. Get the Licensed Character Travel Pillow and Licensed Character Travel Blanket, each $7.99, in your choice of characters. My favorite is Hello Kitty, but it also comes in Bluey, Spider-Man, and Stitch.

6 New 3-Wick Candles

Aldi is expanding its collection of $4.99 3-wick candles with new spring scents. Get the KIRKTON HOUSE 3 Wick Candle in Afternoon Walk in the Park (Mandarin, Peach, Honey), Summer Nights (Eucalyptus Rain), or Weekend Getaway (Amber, Lemon, Magnolia).

7 The Aldi Version of the DustBuster

Do you need a little DustBuster? Head to Aldi and get one for $29.99. The Ambiano Handheld Wet/Dry Rechargeable Vacuum comes in two colors and is sized for your home, car, office, or other small spaces.

8 And, Other Little Cleaning Items

Get ready for spring and finish all your spring cleaning. Aldi is dropping lots of products to help, including the Easy Home Dustpan & Brush Set for $4.99.

9 So Many Laundry Room Storage Items

Aldi is making the laundry room a priority this week, with a whole collection of laundry organizing bins and turntables. Each is $7.99. Get the KIRKTON HOUSE Laundry Storage Solution Clear Turntable, KIRKTON HOUSE Laundry Storage Solution Clear Stacking Bins, and the KIRKTON HOUSE Laundry Storage Solution 2 Pack Clear Narrow Bin.

10 Activity Mats

If you want to keep your kids busy with creative adventures, get the Hinkler On-The-Go Reusable Activity Mats. Aldi is getting in tons of styles and designs, including this Kawaii option. Each is just $5.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Finds That Feel More Expensive.

11 Outdoor Chairs

Aldi is starting to get into outdoor items, including planters and even outdoor furniture. For just $49.99, get this Belavi Patio String Chair, a comfy and chic option for your patio or yard.