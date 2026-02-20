These Aldi Finds are about to spark a serious shopping frenzy.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Attention Aldi shoppers! The latest batch of Upcoming Aldi Finds has dropped, and there are so many exciting items about to hit the store. From brand new clothing and shoes to playroom gear, kitchen essentials, and even furniture, there will surely be a shopping frenzy once the new products hit stores next week. What should you shop for before the best items are gone? Here are the 11 best Aldi new arrivals this week.

1 New Leggings

One of the most popular apparel finds at Aldi is the leggings. Shoppers buy the super cheap, chic pants in bulk. For $9.99 there are new Serra 2 Pack Soft Leggings in a few colors, including this blue and black set. There is also a new Avenue Lounge Pants style coming to the store.

2 And, New Jean Jackets

I am obsessed with jean jackets, and I can’t believe Aldi is going to sell them for $16.99. The Serra Denim Jacket in blue is everything a jean jacket should be. There is also a leopard and a white version for the same price.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 New Sneaker Styles

If you are a fan of Aldi footwear, brace yourself: new styles are coming. For $14.99, get the Serra Ladies Casual Sneaker in Cream. They are super comfortable, with a memory foam insole and mesh and suede details.

4 Bluetooth Speakers

Aldi is even selling $7.99 speakers! The Bauhn Compact Bluetooth Speaker comes in various colors. I feel like these are a great option for kids, especially because they come in a bunch of fun colors.

5 A Foam Pit with Balls

If you are looking for a fun indoor activity for little kids or want to add a new item to your playroom, Aldi has a bunch of options this month. For $29.99, get the Crane Foam Pit with 68ct Balls, available in a few color options. There is also a Little Town Hanging Bar for $12.99.

6 Real Looking Fake Flowers

Looking for faux but real-looking flower stems? Head to Aldi, where you can choose from several KIRKTON HOUSE Faux Floral Stem options, including Dahlia, Daisy Mix, Green Hydrangea, Peony, and more. They look super real and cost just $4.99 each.

7 This Beautiful Bench

Aldi shoppers are well aware that furniture pieces usually sell out immediately. At $39.99, the SOHL 2 Tier Bench, which comes in two color options, will certainly be one of them. It is crafted from bamboo and features a padded cushion.

8 A Weekender Bag

Get your overnight bag at Aldi for $29.99. The LIVE IN STYLE Weekender Duffle comes in a few color options, including black. There is a bottom zipper compartment and plenty of room for your clothes and shoes.

9 Expensive Looking Colorful Candle Holders

A bunch of fancy-looking glass candle holders will be at the store for $9.99. This is just one of many KIRKTON HOUSE Cut Glass Candle Holders in the Green/Clear/Blue color scheme.

10 A Lemon Kitchen Mat

For $6.99, select a new KIRKTON HOUSE Kitchen Comfort Mats. I love the lemon print, as the fruit is popping up everywhere this spring. These are great for cooking spaces as they are stain-resistant and easy to clean.

11 And, Colorful Area Rugs

Aldi area rungs offer so much bang for the buck at $49.99. There are new patterns of the KIRKTON HOUSE 6′ x 9′ Crystal Print Rug. My favorite? This Bright Floral. It is made with “precision point technology” and features a soft-touch finish.