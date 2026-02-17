These Aldi finds under $20 make your home look upgraded fast.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of the things I love about Aldi? You don’t have to spend a ton of money to feel like you got your money’s worth! There are so many fantastic finds at the store for every room in your home, ranging from the kitchen and bathroom to the bedroom and other living spaces. And the best thing is, you can get amazing items for under $20. What should you shop for right now to decorate your home without breaking the bank? Here are 11 Aldi finds under $20 that instantly upgrade your home.

1 Seasonal Throw Blankets

Every season, Aldi introduces a new collection of throw blankets for just $4.99. The current offering is St. Patrick’s Day. There is a whole new collection of KIRKTON HOUSE 50″ x 60″ Plush Throws. My favorite is this Bows & Clovers pattern, but there are lots of other lucky designs to choose from.

2 These Bathroom Rugs

Aldi also has thrifty yet chic bathroom accessories, like this bath rug set. $12.99. The KIRKTON HOUSE 2 Piece Bath Rug Set comes in beige, tan, gray, and light blue. One of the rugs is cut to fit around your toilet seat. Each is skid-resistant and machine washable.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 These Twisty Throw Pillows

AI can’t believe that $19.99 is all it costs for these KIRKTON HOUSE Giant Knot Pillows. They come in a few color options, but my favorite is the neutral oatmeal.

4 These Big, Gorgeous Candles

Aldi is the best place for cheap candles that smell as good as their expensive counterparts. This $19.99 KIRKTON HOUSE Rustic Hand-Carved Wood Candle is so large that it makes a statement. It comes in a few scents, including Dark Vanilla & Sandalwood, and doubles as decor. It will look great on a dresser, console, or kitchen island.

5 Seasonal Wreaths

Aldi also has seasonal wreaths. Currently, you can get St. Patty’s wreaths for $19.99! I love the KIRKTON HOUSE Decorative Wreath Green & Gold Floral and the KIRKTON HOUSE Decorative Wreath Shamrock.

6 Cozy Waffle Blankets

Cozify your bed for under $20. The KIRKTON HOUSE King Cotton Blankets are currently just $19.99. I especially love this taupe color, but all are 100 percent cotton, waffle-weave, and machine-washable.

7 Cleaning Gadgets

A clean home is a well-decorated and maintained one. For under $20, there are a few new cleaning tools, including the Ambiano Handheld Power Scrubber for $14.99 and a spin sweeper for $12.99.

8 This Scalloped Bowl

Scalloped home decor is super popular right now, and I have seen pieces at all the designer stores. But I haven’t seen a deal as good as this KIRKTON HOUSE Ceramic Bowl, just$14.99. Display it on your table, console, or kitchen counter, and more.

9 Clear Bins

Aldi has lots of organization items for your fridge and pantry, each for $7.99. Choose from the KIRKTON HOUSE Pantry Storage Solution Clear All Purpose Bin, the KIRKTON HOUSE Pantry Storage Solution Clear Bin with Dividers, or the KIRKTON HOUSE Pantry Storage Solution Clear Stacking Bin.

10 Pots and Pans

There is also a super-affordable mini pots-and-pans collection at Aldi that is both adorable and functional, especially if you are cooking for one. Each is just $5.99 and available in gray, orange, and teal. Choose from the Crofton Mini Pan Gray Fry Pan, the Crofton Mini Grill Pan, the Crofton Mini Pan Gray Sauce Pan, or the Crofton Mini Pan Gray Wok.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, Bedding Sets

New sheet sets for $14.99 are hitting stores. Choose from various shades of KIRKTON HOUSE King Super Soft Sheet Sets. Each comes with a flat and fitted sheet plus two shams.