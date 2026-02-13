These 7 new Aldi gifts under $10 are perfect for any occasion.

If you happen to be at Aldi grocery shopping and need to buy an inexpensive gift, you are in luck. The store, famous for selling everything from delicious food and drinks to home decor, furniture, vacuum cleaners, toys, and even clothing, sells some seriously impressive gift items, many under $10. What should you shop for in the new and upcoming arrivals section? From a dozen roses and little trinket jewels to candles and even jigsaw puzzles and craft kits, there are so many items to choose from. Here are the 7 best new Aldi gifts under $10 hitting shelves this week.

1 St. Patrick’s Day Bling

Aldi is bringing the luck this St. Patrick’s Day. There are so many cute little gift ideas, all just $4.99. Choose from the Serra St. Patrick’s Day Accessories 3 Pack Bracelets, Serra St. Patrick’s Day Accessories 3 Pack Earrings, or the Serra St. Patrick’s Day Accessories Light Up Necklace.

2 St. Patrick’s Day Candles

Aldi is famous for its ridiculously cheap 3-wick candles that rotate seasonally. For St. Patrick’s Day, there is a collection of themed candles for $4.99, including the KIRKTON HOUSE 3 Wick Candle Hats Off to the Irish and KIRKTON HOUSE 3 Wick Candle In My Lucky Era.

3 And, St. Patrick’s Day Throw Blankets

Another cute under $5 gift idea? Choose from a few KIRKTON HOUSE 50″ x 60″ Plush Throw blankets with St. Patty’s Day themes. My favorite is the Colorful Charms pattern.

4 Paint Your Own Figurine Sets

Aldi has lots of great little arts and crafts sets, including this Pembrook Paint Your Own Figurine – Unicorn, just $3.99. Each kit includes a figurine, acrylic paints, and two wooden paint brushes.

5 Cocktail Candles

These new cocktail-inspired glass candles, perfect for Galentine’s Day, are available for just $4.99. Choose from the KIRKTON HOUSE Cocktail Glass Candle Dirty Martini, the KIRKTON HOUSE Cocktail Glass Candle Espresso Martini, or the KIRKTON HOUSE Cocktail Glass Candle Raspberry Champagne.

6 Jigsaw Puzzles

Jigsaw puzzles are the gift that keeps giving. Choose from a variety of themes, each $6.99. I love this Hinkler 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle – Sydney Opera, perfect for someone who has a connection to Australia. The puzzles all feature spectacular images from picturesque parts of the world, with photographs carefully selected for their detail, composition, quality, and beauty.

7 A Dozen Roses

Flowers are always a no-brainer gift for someone you care about. Aldi has an affordable option for Valentine’s Day. Get Valentine’s Day 12 Stem Roses in Assorted Colors. Each dozen is just $9.99.