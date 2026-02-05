Aldi has stylish bedding, candles, and storage hitting stores soon.

Are you decorating your home? Aldi is always a great place to start. While it’s likely not the first store that comes to mind for home goods, the grocery store and then some is always getting in home decor, storage essentials, and even furniture that looks super bougie for less. In the most recent batch of Aldi Upcoming Finds, there are tons of great items, especially if you are looking to refresh a kid’s room or playroom. These items are set to hit stores starting February 11. Here are 7 Aldi decor finds that feel way more expensive than they are, and you should buy them as soon as they hit the store.

1 Bedding Sets for $7.99

Who wants to spend tons of money on sheets, especially for kids or tweens? Not me. Luckily, Aldi is here to help you get luxurious but affordable bedding. For $7.99, get the KIRKTON HOUSE Full or Twin Sheet Set in various colors, including pink, teal, and gray.

2 New 3-Wick Spring Candles for $4.99

Aldi has a new spring-inspired candle collection dropping, featuring triple-wick scents for just $4.99 each. The latest scents of the KIRKTON HOUSE 3 Wick Candle include Fields of Lilacs, Sage & White Tea, and Waterfall Cliffs. The candles are giving me the Bath & Body Works feel.

3 Spirited Candles for $4.99

Another candle drop that Aldi shoppers are going to lose their minds over? These new cocktail-inspired glass candles are available for just $4.99. Choose from the KIRKTON HOUSE Cocktail Glass Candle Dirty Martini, the KIRKTON HOUSE Cocktail Glass Candle Espresso Martini, or the KIRKTON HOUSE Cocktail Glass Candle Raspberry Champagne. Not only do they look like your favorite drink, but they smell like it, too.

4 Boho Net Hammocks for $4.99

Looking for a clever way to get stuffed animals off the ground in your kid’s room or playroom? I love these KIRKTON HOUSE Boho Net Hammock. They come in various colors, including blue, red, pink, and white, for $4.99 each.

5 A 12-Drawer Rolling Cart for $39.99

While storage and organization items don’t necessarily fall under the home decor category, one of the easiest ways to make your house look great is to declutter. For $39.99, this SOHL 12 Drawer Rolling Cart will help you get the job done. It’s great for arts and crafts and other hobbies.

6 Woven Organizers for $14.99

Also in the organization category is a new collection of woven organizers, each $14.99. The KIRKTON HOUSE Woven Organizers 3 Piece Boxes and the KIRKTON HOUSE Woven Organizers Hanging Organizer are both available in pink and blue. I love that they help you stay organized but still look pretty. These are perfect for a nursery.

7 And, a Kids Saucer Chair for $19.99

Finally, if you are looking for a sweet seating solution for a kid’s room, playroom, or game room, Aldi has an option for $19.99. Get the SOHL Kids Saucer Chair in pink, gray, or blue,