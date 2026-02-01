9 Best New Aldi Clothing Arrivals Hitting Shelves in February

These new Aldi clothing finds for February include budget tracksuits, cardigans, belts, and loafers.

Welcome to our latest installment of get dressed with Aldi! While the store is best known for its delicious food and drinks, it has also amassed a cult following for offering furniture, home goods, appliances, shoes, and clothing to customers who are shopping for pasta sauce and beer. This month, many new styles are arriving at your local store. The latest batch of Upcoming Aldi Finds is hitting store February 4 and includes clothing for men, women, and kids. Here are the 9 best new Aldi clothing arrivals hitting shelves beginning in February.

1 A Kid-Sized Tracksuit

How adorable is this tracksuit for $9.99? The Lily & Dan Children’s Sweat Set in Green has an athletic vibe without the name-brand pricetag. It comes in a few other colors and various sizes.

2 And, a Preppy Sweatsuit

Even the preppiest fashionistas will approve of the latest sweatsuits at Aldi, each just $9.99. The Lily & Dan Toddler Sweat Set comes in a variety of patterns, including Bows, Dino, Floral, Sun, Blue, and Floral. Each comes with comfy pants and a matching crewneck sweatshirt.

3 Women’s Layering Tops

Aldi does layering tops so well, and they are beyond affordable. For $9.99, choose from a few colors and patterns of the Serra 2 Pack Basic Tops, including this set, which comes with a solid grey shirt and a black-and-grey striped shirt. Each is striped with a scoop neck.

4 Comfy Underwear

Shoppers swear by Aldi underwear. This six-pack of Serra 6 Pack Seamless Underwear Briefs is just $9.99. Each pair has an elastic waist and is made of super-soft, flexible cotton.

5 New Cardigan Patterns

Aldi sweaters are a customer favorite. In addition to the Valentine’s Day-themed offerings, the store is stocking new everyday prints for just $16.99. This includes the Serra Button Front Cardigan in a chic Snakeskin print. It is made of a nylon, viscose, and polyester blend and has a super soft feel.

6 Belts

My son has to wear a belt with his school uniform, and he gets so thrashed. I was shocked to find leather belts at Aldi for $6.99. The Serra Genuine Leather Belt for Men and the Serra Genuine Leather Belt for Women come in brown and black. You won’t find a better deal in town.

7 Designer Looking Loafers

J. Crew or Aldi? Nobody will ever know aside from you. For $12.99, there are a few gorgeous, chic new shoe styles, including the Serra Ladies Loafer in Brown Rattan.

8 Black Pants

Now is the time to stock up on Aldi black pants, which always sell out. Both the Serra Ponte Pants Black Bootcut and Serra Ponte Pants Black Wide Leg are $14.99. These make great work pants, per customers who buy them on repeat.

9 And, Aldi Bras

You can even buy bras at Aldi! Shoppers say this $12.99 Serra 2 Pack Second Skin Bra, available in Nude/Black, is just as comfortable as department store bras.