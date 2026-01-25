Aldi’s Valentine’s gifts include kids’ sweatshirts, pajamas, Squishmallows, Lego flowers, and candles.

You can buy almost anything at Aldi these days. The store, which once sold only food, now has everything from furniture, bed linens, decor, and clothing to dog toys and home fragrances. If you are doing your grocery shopping, you can even pick up Valentine’s Day gifts for everyone on your love list. What should you buy your loved ones this Valentine’s Day at Aldi? Here are the 7 best new Aldi Valentine’s gifts hitting stores right now.

1 Mickey and Minnie Sweatshirts for Kids

I have always put together little gift baskets for my kids on Valentine’s Day. I love this $7.99 Licensed Children’s Character Valentine’s Day Pullover. It comes in various patterns, but the Minnie or Mickey styles are my favorites. They will wear these well past February 14.

2 Candy Pajamas

The only thing sweeter than gifting your Valentine their favorite candy? Treating them to pajamas themed after their go-to sweet treat. For $14.99, take your pick of Licensed 2 Pack Valentine’s Pajama Pants, available in Hershey Kisses, Sweethearts, and Twizzlers. Each comes with a pair of pants and shorts.

3 Aldi V-Day Sweaters

My Aldi Christmas cardigan is my favorite, and now I’m going to get a Valentine’s Day sweater from the grocer. For $9.99, you can buy your tot the Lily & Dan Toddler or Children’s Valentine’s Day Sweater in Pink, White, or Black. And, for $14.99, take your pick of the Serra Valentine’s Day Sweater for adults in White, Pink, or Black.

4 Hyacinth in a Glass Vase

Instead of getting your loved ones freshly cut flowers, consider getting them a living plant. The Hyacinth with Glass Vase – Assorted Colors is just $4.99. However, if you prefer bouquets, Aldi has those too.

5 Squishmallows

If you have a Squishmallow-loving child, you know what to get them for Valentine’s Day. For $9.99, pick up one (or all!) of the Jazwares 8 in Valentine Squishmallows. This year’s collection includes a Boba, Crepe, Frog, Monster, Pickle, or Waffle

6 Lego Flowers

Unlike flowers that wilt, Lego flowers last forever. Aldi has various Lego Botanical sets, perfect for your Valentine, young or old. Each set is $14.99. Choose from Lego Botanical Daisies, Roses, or Sunflowers.

7 Galentine’s Candles

What should you get your Galentine’s girlies this year? Aldi’s solution is a collection of scented candles just for friends. And, at $3.99 per candle, you can afford to get a bunch of KIRKTON HOUSE Galentines Candles for all. Choose from I Love You Cherry Much, I Pick You, You Glow Girl, and You’re Like Really Pretty.