11 Best New IKEA Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves

The Swedish home store has everything you need to set up your patio, garden, and beyond.

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We all know IKEA is a top shopping option for home decor. But were you aware that the Swedish import is also a fantastic place for everything you need to embrace the outdoors? This spring, the iconic Scandinavian store has dropped a seriously impressive batch of new products, including patio furniture, lighting options, gardening helpers, and even ways to enjoy a picnic or meal on the go. In fact, these finds are so good that we’re already filling our carts and blocking off our calendars! Here are the best new IKEA outdoor living finds that are flying off shelves now.

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1 VÄSMAN / TALLSKÄR Patio Table and Chairs

It’s probably no surprise that IKEA is chock full of fantastic outdoor dining furniture options. That includes this VÄSMAN / TALLSKÄR Patio Table and Chairs ($1,099.99), made from durable acacia and steel frames. But customers are mostly impressed that the new set looks more high-design than the price suggests.

“Totally in love with this set,” writes one shopper. “[It] looks so expensive and stylish, would recommend. It’s just beautiful and very comfy too!”

2 TOFSAND Tealight Lantern

Setting the ambiance during an evening meal on the patio becomes a lot harder when the wind keeps blowing out your candles. Fortunately, you can use this TOFSAND Tealight Lantern ($9.99) to keep everything illuminated.

3 SOLVINDEN Outdoor Floor Light

If you need something a little more ample for brightening up your outdoor space, we love the look of this brand new SOLVINDEN Outdoor Floor Light ($29.99). The battery-powered, limited-edition piece can be set up anywhere without worrying about a power outlet.

4 HAVSTOBIS Bento Lunchbox

Spending your day outdoors means you’re going to need a way to pack your midday meal. Besides being incredibly well priced, this HAVSTOBIS Bento Lunchbox ($4.99) is compact and easy to tote around while still providing plenty of space for your food, whether you’re headed to the beach, pool, or park.

“This has become my go-to bowl for lunch,” writes one reviewer. “The multiple compartments keep my food separated, and I really like that. The glass is sturdy, and it heats my food very well.”

Looking for something a little lighter? This snack container is perfect for a shorter day out!

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5 MARULK 21-Piece Picnic Set

Planning a picnic may feel like it’s a dying art, but it becomes a lot easier when you have the right tools. This MARULK 21-Piece Picnic Set ($9.99) is designed specifically for your blanket-top meal, with enough for up to four people to enjoy that basket. Shoppers who’ve purchased the cutlery and plates call it “compact, lightweight, exactly what we wanted, [and] excellent value for the money!”

6 KLOTPIL Cooler Bag

…And finally, if you’re pulling the trigger on this picnic, you’re going to need a way to get everything there! Instead of opting for that picturesque woven basket, this KLOTPIL Cooler Bag ($19.99) does a fantastic job. It includes a space to secure that picnic cutlery set you just bought, an insulated cold pouch for food, and easily accessible exterior pockets.

7 VISINGSÖ Bistro Set

Even if you’re working with a smaller patio or balcony, there are still outdoor dining options that can fit your space. We love the look of this VISINGSÖ Bistro Set ($399.99) as a stylish yet durable way to spend time outdoors while enjoying your morning coffee, sharing an evening meal, or having a nightcap.

8 NÄMMARÖ Modular Patio Sofa

Sometimes, even the simplest outdoor couches can have a huge impact on how much time you spend on your deck or patio. This NÄMMARÖ Modular Patio Sofa ($1,100) is a straightforward yet comfortable way to furnish your space, complete with a chaise section for lounging.

RELATED: 11 Walmart Outdoor Finds Selling Out Right Now.

9 ASPAREN Greenhouse

If you’re the type of gardener who likes to start with seeds and work your way up, you might need a little extra help to get things growing. This ASPAREN Greenhouse ($179.99) is a simple yet effective way to provide your plants with the extra warmth and protection they need, complete with shelves for storing and organization, and ventilation windows to prevent overheating and condensation.

10 GRYTSHOLM Nesting Tables

Patio furniture should ideally be a little more manageable than its indoor counterparts. These GRYTSHOLM Nesting Tables ($89.99) certainly achieve that by coupling together into a compact unit and then expanding into double the tabletop space when the need arises. It’s great for hosting or for times when you suddenly need two end tables!

11 NÄMMARÖ Outdoor Sink

If you’re serious about hosting a patio dinner series, you’re going to need more than just a bar cart and platters. This brand new NÄMMARÖ Outdoor Sink ($493) is a true upgrade towards an outdoor kitchen, giving you the space to do last-minute prep before your food hits the grill.