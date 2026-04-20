11 Walmart Outdoor Finds Selling Out Right Now

Get ready to hit the beach, pool, campsite, and more with these must-have items.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Now with the weather warming up, it’s only natural to want to spend more time outdoors. But even if you haven’t taken time to prepare for the upcoming season, Walmart has got you covered with everything you’ll need to step back out into nature. Whether it’s hitting up the beach, setting up a campsite, or just relaxing by the pool, there are enough items to get you all the way through to winter. Here are the Walmart outdoor finds selling out right now.

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1 Bossin Backpack Beach Chairs

You can’t have a relaxing day at the beach if you can’t get comfortable! These Bossin Backpack Beach Chairs ($53.80) make getting in some sun, sand, and surf so much easier, thanks to their lightweight build and attached carrying straps.

“Love this chair,” writes one 5-star review. “[It] has everything I need for the beach. It is nice to be able to carry everything in one place.”

2 SwimWays 2-in-1 Pool Sport Combo Set

Having fun at the pool is easy when you have a SwimWays 2-in-1 Pool Sport Combo Set ($94.91). It includes everything you need to play a game of aquatic basketball and volleyball, bringing a little friendly competition.

Customers especially appreciate how easy it is to set up and use. “We’ve had this set now for 3 years, and we use it a lot!” writes one. “A must-have for any in-ground pool.”

Looking to get out on the water more this spring and summer? You can do it for less with a Lifetime Daylite 8-Foot Sit-On-Top Kayak ($350), which features a super-stable hull and an adjustable backrest.

Despite being a great ride, customers love how portable it is, especially how it fits into many vehicles. “Great little kayak, very stable and easily maneuverable,” writes one. “All in all, a very nice boat, so much so that I ordered a second!”

4 ALLJOY Camping Lantern with Fan

Staying comfortable in your tent is key to a good camping trip. This ALLJOY Camping Lantern with Fan ($16.99) acts as a power bank for your devices, a light source, and a way to keep cool all in one. It’s also designed for portability, with retractable pieces and a lightweight build.

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5 Igloo Laguna Cooler with Wheels

The only thing better than having access to a cold beverage is not having to struggle with cold storage. This Igloo Laguna Cooler with Wheels ($29.88) is easily one of the most convenient ways we’ve seen to stay stocked with snacks and drinks, complete with wheels and a retractable handle (just like a good set of luggage).

Reviews for the product are filled with glowing praise of how the cooler is “the perfect size” and easily fits into trunks.

6 Gintenco Adult Snorkel Set

Whether you’re looking for something new to do at the beach or planning for a summer trip on the water, this Gintenco Adult Snorkel Set ($39.99) comes with everything you need for aquatic exploration.

“Great snorkel kit purchase for our vacation to Hawaii,” writes one happy customer. I planned on a lot of time on the beach, and this mask, snorkel, and fins worked perfectly and flawlessly every time I was in the water—and way better than any of their snorkel kit rentals at the beach shops.”

7 POZA Inflatable Floating Cooler

Talk about a pool party! This POZA Inflatable Floating Cooler ($22.96) makes space for everything from drinks and snacks to wine bottles and even your iPad or magazine. It’s also super easy to inflate and very portable, thanks to the built-in handles.

8 Nebula Mars 3 Air GTV Projector

The only thing that can make your favorite movies and shows better is watching them al fresco. Get in the best kind of summer viewing with this Nebula Mars 3 Air GTV Projector ($599.99), which comes loaded with all the programs you’ll need to get streaming (including Netflix). It can also work with any space, projecting images up to 150 inches across and providing 2.5 hours of viewing time per charge.

RELATED: 11 Best Costco Outdoor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 SKYSHALO Outdoor Inflatable Movie Projector Screen

Want a way to really turn your backyard into a cinema experience? This SKYSHALO Outdoor Inflatable Movie Projector Screen ($69.90) is easy to set up, providing a large 14-foot viewing space. It also includes stakes to keep things stable and an inflating fan.

“All around this product is a great deal,” one 5-star reviewer writes. “The memories on movie nights are unforgettable.”

10 Aqua Leisure Convertible 2-in-1 Pool Float Lounge & Caddy

Kicking back in the pool requires the right kind of hardware if you’re doing it correctly. This Aqua Leisure Convertible 2-in-1 Pool Float Lounge & Caddy ($47.99) not only provides a comfortable way to drift around, but it also includes a spare space for your beverages, sunscreen, book, devices, and more.

Shoppers who’ve purchased the item say they love how the drink holder is much more stable compared to other personal floats. “I love that I can feel water through this float and that my legs can get sun and water as well,” writes one. “The little cup float is AMAZING and holds drinks well. The material is also very comfortable.”

11 Ozark Trail 11-Person Instant 3-Room Family Camping Tent

Just because you’re spending time in nature doesn’t mean you can’t get comfortable. This Ozark Trail 11-Person Instant 3-Room Family Camping Tent ($175) is a truly impressive piece of hardware. It sets up in just two minutes and includes a private room. Overall, it has enough space to sleep up to 11 people.

“This is a great tent. It’s a lot larger than I thought it would be,” writes one reviewer. “Set up was way faster, allowing more time with the family and less aggravation like those other brands caused. In fact, I’m buying another one today for a family member.”