11 Best New Marshalls Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves

Get you hands on stylish new patio furniture, beach accessories, and so much more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We all know that Marshalls is a fantastic resource when it comes to great home decor finds. But as the weather warms back up, it’s also worth pointing out that the discount retailer has a truly phenomenal selection of items that are perfect for spending time outdoors, too. This week, you can look forward to everything from stylish patio furniture, perfect pool floats, must-have beach accessories, and so much more. Ready to embrace the season? Here are the best new Marshalls outdoor living finds that are flying of shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Costco Outdoor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Adirondack Chair

I’ll go so far as to argue that when it comes to outdoor furniture, the mighty Adirondack Chair ($179.99) is practically impossible to beat. This modern version of the rustic cottage classic is made with a super durable plywood material, ensuring it will last for many summers to come.

2 Ciroa Cornhole Game

What’s a summer get-together without a little friendly competition? This Ciroa Cornhole Game ($39.99) comes with everything you need to get a mini tournament going (besides worthy competitors, of course).

3 Business & Pleasure Hemingway Cooler

When it comes to lugging things onto the beach, dual functionality can be a huge dealbreaker. That’s why this Business & Pleasure Hemingway Cooler ($229.99) stands out as such a great find, doubling as a comfy seat while also keeping your drinks and snacks nice and cool.

4 Hurley Beach Wagon

Speaking of lugging your items onto the beach, everyone deserves a little help when it comes to the dreaded setup and breakdown portions of your otherwise relaxing day. This Hurley Beach Wagon ($79.99) will make porting all those towels, chairs, coolers, and umbrellas a one-person job. The best part? It collapses down for easy portability between uses.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Outdoor Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 Merkury Solar Powered Table Lamp Set, 2-Pack

There’s nothing quite like enjoying a nice evening outdoors during the warmer months. And with this Merkury Solar Powered Table Lamp Set ($19.99), you’ll be able to bring a nice ambiance to dinner, cocktails, or a chat with friends. The handy lights also automatically switch off at dawn, recharge for the rest of the day, and switch back on by themselves once the sun goes down.

6 Business & Pleasure Vintage Lightweight Tilting Beach Umbrella

Having a stylish beach day doesn’t end with finding the perfect bathing suit. This Business & Pleasure Vintage Lightweight Tilting Beach Umbrella ($69.99) is a chic yet functional way to avoid catching too many rays. It can also be tilted to help you cast shade where you need it most without having to move or reassemble.

7 Scout Mantauck Outdoor Chair

If you’re going to pack a single thing for a day at the beach (besides a bottle of good SPF), it has to be a comfortable place to sit. This Scout Mantauck Outdoor Chair ($49.99) provides just that, made with a lightweight aluminum frame and adjustable carrying strap that makes it super portable.

8 Martha Stewart Garden Kneeler And Garden Gloves Set

Ready to get back to work on your yard? This Martha Stewart Garden Kneeler and Garden Gloves Set ($16.99) is the perfect starter kit for any green thumb, making it more comfortable to get down on the ground to tend to your beds.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Made in Vietnam Outdoor Swivel Accent Chairs and Table Set

The only thing that makes spending a night outdoors more effortless than a stretch of balmy weather is some seriously comfortable patio furniture. This Made in Vietnam Outdoor Swivel Accent Chairs and Table Set ($499.99) certainly fits the bill, complete with two swiveling chairs with a woven design and a small side table.

10 Moda at Home Watermelon Round Beach Towel

If you’re going to grab a towel, why not make it oversized? Moda at Home Watermelon Round Beach Towel ($19.99) is 55 inches in diameter, making it the perfect lounging blanket and a great way to dry off after a dip in the ocean. The pom pom trim also makes this a super unique pick.

11 Business & Pleasure Rivie Pool Float And Deck Lounger

The best days at the pool come with as much time lounging on the water as next to it. This Business & Pleasure Rivie Pool Float And Deck Lounger ($229.99) is a stylish way to stay comfy both in and out of the pool. And at this price, it’s hard to say no!