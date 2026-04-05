7 Best Walmart Spring Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

From a backyard canopy to a butter-yellow stand mixer, these deals won't last.

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There’s a certain kind of satisfaction that comes from walking into Walmart for paper towels and walking out with something that genuinely changes how your home looks and feels. It happens more often than people expect—especially this time of year, when the shelves fill up with the spring home finds. This week’s lineup is worth a closer look. From a backyard canopy built for a season of entertaining to a butter-yellow stand mixer that makes spring baking feel like a celebration, here are seven picks selling fast before at Walmart right now.

1 My Texas House Ceramic Dot Bowl Planter

This bowl planter is made of high-quality ceramic, and at just $14.88, it’s the kind of versatile piece that earns its keep all spring long. Fill it with fresh-cut stems from the garden, a potted herb, or a cluster of seasonal blooms to anchor a porch table or brighten a windowsill. The dotted ceramic finish gives it a polished, boutique-style look at a decidedly un-boutique price.

2 Costway 10×10 Beige Event Outdoor Canopy

This outdoor canopy is constructed with powder-coated, rust-resistant steel and covered with coated polyester fabric, with a double-tier roof design that keeps airflow going while keeping rain and wind out. It’s also surrounded by full mosquito mesh netting with zippered access. If you’re planning outdoor entertaining this season—backyard parties, graduation gatherings, weekend cookouts—this is the canopy to grab before the warm weather rush hits in earnest.

3 Mainstays Blue and White Striped Ceramic Vase

The Mainstays Blue and White Striped Ceramic Vase is crafted from 100 percent ceramic in a fun, trendy colorway that shoppers have been snapping up. At just $14.88, it can easily refresh your mantel, entry table, or kitchen counter—especially with a few fresh tulips or ranunculus dropped in.

4 Beautiful 3.5 Qt Stand Mixer, Buttercream

This compact yet powerful stand mixer is under $100 and handles kneading, whipping, mixing and more, coming with a stainless steel mixing bowl and splash guard with the capacity to mix up to five dozen cookies. The Buttercream colorway is just one of 16 available, many in pretty pastel hues. Spring brunches, Easter treats, Mother’s Day desserts—whatever you have planned, this mixer is ready.

5 Mainstays 3-Wick Textured Wrapped Candle, Spring Honeysuckle

The scent of honeysuckle immediately signals warm weather, and this 14-ounce three-wick candle delivers it at a price that makes stocking up on several completely reasonable. The textured wrap gives it a decorative edge that looks right at home on a coffee table or spring tablescape—not just tucked away on a shelf.

6 My Texas House Tan Gingham Outdoor Pillow

This cute outdoor pillow is made of recycled plastic-based canvas treated for all weather conditions, making it a practical addition to patio seating that holds up against the elements. The tan gingham pattern is a classic spring print that pairs well with nearly any outdoor furniture setup—think porch swings, wicker loveseats, or Adirondack chairs getting their first use of the season. For just $14.97 each, you can cover your couches with as many as you like.

7 Better Homes & Gardens Indoor Carved Wood Decorative Dough Bowl

Another steal at under $15, this carved wood bowl is similar to Pottery Barn wooden dough bowl trays that run $249—and shoppers have been using it for everything from spring table centerpieces to serving bread at dinner parties. Fill it with seasonal produce, tuck in some decorative eggs, or layer it with moss and small potted succulents for an easy and effortless spring vignette that looks like it took real effort.