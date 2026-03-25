11 Best Marshalls New Arrivals Flying Off Shelves This Spring

Shop the 11 best new Marshalls spring arrivals, from designer chairs to beach umbrellas.

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Spring is finally here after a winter that seemed to last for a full year. If you don’t believe me, run to Marshalls, where the new arrivals section is filling up with everything you need to get your home and closet ready for the warmer season. From furniture and home decor to clothing and shoes, there are endless exciting products that I need ASAP. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new arrivals from Marshalls flying off the shelves this spring.

1 A Designer Accent Chair in a Fresh Pattern

The Strawberry Thief is one of the most iconic patterns in the world of interior design. This MORRIS & CO.Juliette Strawberry Thief Accent Chair will brighten up your room for spring and summer, and all-year-round. The beautifully patterned chair has wood feet and sits on caster wheels. Get it for $399.99.

2 So Many Slim Aarons Coffee Table Books

Slim Aarons is my favorite photographer, and I have a bunch of his books scattered around my home. There are a few ABRAMS books in the new arrivals section, well under retail. Get Slim Aarons A Place In The Sun Book for $49.99 (originally $72) or Slim Aarons The Essential Collection Book for $89.99, down from $122 retail.

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3 A Beaded Swimmers Bag

All the beaded bags are going seriously viral at Marshalls. This SOL AND MER Swimmers With Beach Ball All Over Hand Beaded Shoulder Bag is just $34.99 and perfect for all your summer parties.

4 These Patriotic Pillows

Get your house ready for July 4th or simply keep the patriotic spirit going all year long with this 2-pack of MARTHA STEWART 18×18 Americana Gingham Patchwork Outdoor Pillows. The set is just $19.99.

5 These Super Chic Leather Braided Shutz Sandals

I am so picky about shoes and will only buy truly wearable styles. This pair of SCHUTZ Leather Taliah Woven Mid Sandals has a low enough kitten heel that you can wear it for hours on end. The color is also super neutral and will go with everything. Get it for $59.99.

6 This Great Sperry Style

I am also loving this SPERRY Nubuck Leather Captain Sox Shoes style. The brand, famous for the OG deck shoes, restyled them in a slightly more feminine fashion, and it works. Get the pink casual loafer for just $49.99.

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7 Peter Millar Skorts

If you want to look super bougie and like you are a member of an expensive country club, buy up all the Peter Millar at Marshalls. I am so surprised by all the new items arriving, including the PETER MILLAR Upf 50 Mickey Pleated Skort and the PETER MILLAR Sally With A Twist Skort. Each is just $29.99, but retail for about $140 each.

8 A Boho Fab Beach Umbrella

Bring bohemian style to the beach with a fringed and crocheted umbrella. The BUSINESS & PLEASURE 6.5×5 Holiday Eyelet Lightweight Tilting Beach Umbrella is just $69.99 compared to $175 retail.

9 A Billy Reid Blazer

Billy Reid is one of my boyfriend’s favorite brands right now. I was also shocked to find it at Marshalls. This BILLY REID Linen And Silk Blend Thatch Weave Archie Jacket is such a great spring and summer blazer. Similar styles retail for around $400.

10 Sand and Fog Products

Marshalls is also getting in lots of new Sand and Fog products, including the SAND AND FOG 15.7oz Italian Citrus Soap. Get it for $6.99.

11 And, a Great Barbour Men’s Shirt

I really like how colorful but still low-key this BARBOUR Clearwell Shirt is. Get it for just $49.99.