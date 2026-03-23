Shop the 11 best Marshalls spring hidden gems this week, from designer dresses to Easter decor.

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I am loving Marshalls this season. I recently visited my local store in Willow Grove, PA, and found so many fantastic finds. From designer clothes for less to Easter decor and gorgeous spring-inspired items, there is no lack of inventory you will want to throw in your cart. What are people shopping for this week? Here are the 11 best Marshalls finds shoppers call hidden gems this week.

1 Spring Throw Pillows

I am obsessed with everything from the new Laura Ashley spring collection, especially this LAURA ASHLEY 14×24 Linen Blend Butterfly Garden Whipstitch Embroidered Pillow. I love the colors and floral pattern. It looks so much more expensive than $29.99.

2 This Fabulously Colorful Cutout Dress

Why go to the mall and pay retail for your spring break and summer wardrobe when Marshalls has everything you need for less? This AFRM Bekah Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress looks like something that would cost hundreds of dollars at Nordies, but is just $34.99 at Marshalls.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Designer Sunglasses

Again, before you pay hundreds of dollars on designer shades, including Gucci, Celine, and Burberry, check your local Marshalls. This pair of on-trend EMILIO PUCCI 53mm Round Sunglasses is just $79.99.

4 Designer Looking Furniture

I am also digging the new Lillian August collection, which looks straight out of the latest Serena & Lily catalog. This LILLIAN AUGUST27in Linen Wrapped Two Drawer Side Table is a steal at $199.99, as it looks like somethign that would cost over $1,000 at other stores.

5 Laura Ashley Drapery

Again, run to Marshalls for all the Laura Ashley items. If you want to refresh your windows, you can find lots of gorgeous, interior-designer-worthy options, including this set of LAURA ASHLEY 38×84 Summer Palace Floral Window Panels, just $24.99.

6 Coastal Chic Throw Pillows

Looking for the perfect tropical-themed outdoor throw pillows? Get this Tommy Bahama 14×24 Jules Embroidered Palms Outdoor Pillow for $19.99 and bring the island spirit into all your outdoor spaces.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Stores This Week.

7 Steve Madden Jelly Sandals

My daughter is going to love this pair of Birki-looking STEVE MADDEN Lolli Jelly Sandals, just $19.99. They are encrusted with little rhinestones.

8 Faherty Shirts

There are so many name-brand clothing items at Marshalls this month, including several Faherty pieces. Get this FAHERTY Shorelite Air Short Sleeve Shirt, perfect for summer, for just $49.99.

9 Veja Sneakers

There are also tons of designer sneakers in stores and on the Marshalls website, including this pair of VEJA Leather Campo Sneakers, just $139.99.

10 A Lobster Picnic Blanket

The new Martha Stewart summer collection is also super vibrant and fun. I love this MARTHA STEWART Sabina Lobsters Outdoor Picnic Blanket, $19.99, perfect for a lobster boil.

11 Larua Ashley Dish Sets

On the market for spring or summer-inspired dishes? This set of LAURA ASHLEY 7.75in Porcelain Plates is gorgeous and just $14.99.