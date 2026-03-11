7 Best Marshalls New Arrivals Flying Off Shelves This Week

Shop the 7 best Marshalls spring new arrivals, from designer bags to outdoor furniture.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Brace yourself: Spring is arriving in a major way at your local Marshalls store. There are so many amazing items, ranging from designer bags and expensive-looking clothing items for less to spring decor and even outdoor furniture. This week, shoppers are swarming the store and finding so many fantastic items that are sure to sell out fast. What should you buy before the best spring items are sold out? Here are the 7 best new arrivals from Marshalls flying off the shelves this week.

1 Outdoor Furniture Sets

Shoppers, including Mama Bear Home Sweet Home, are finding entire patio sets at their stores. “New spring finds at Marshall’s that are too good to miss! 🌷 Patio furniture, fresh spring décor, Easter pieces, and those little home accents that instantly make your space feel ready for the season. Loving all the woven textures, soft florals, and cozy outdoor finds right now!” they wrote in a post.

2 So Many Swimsuits

Shoppers are also scoring swimsuits for so much under retail price. “I went to Marshalls for swimsuits and found SO many good ones… Affordable bikinis, flattering one pieces, and some that honestly look designer. Which one is your favorite?” High Low Fashion captioned this post.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Designer Bags

Why shop at department stores for designer bags when Marshalls has them for less? “Okay y’all… be honest. 👀 Would you grab this Tory Burch for $249 at Marshalls or leave it on the shelf? If it’s leather then yes,” Life in Motion Jay captioned this video.

4 Easter and St. Patrick’s Day Decor

Bertha Solis was in awe of all the spring finds, including seasonal decor. “Wishing I could buy all of this festive Easter and St. Patrick’s Day decor from @marshalls,” she captioned a post, highlighting a few of her top picks. “Spring decor is my fav give me all the pastels!!” a follower commented.

5 Lots of LoveShackFancy Dupes

There are tons of LoveShackFancy dupes in every department. “pink bows & floral everything,” Grace Lynn Hewitt posted. “I was lucky enough to get the white corset mini dress with the hot pink roses and it’s honestly SUCH GOOD QUALITY 💖😍 and is sooo flattering,” a shopper commented. “Lovely love the feminine pinks!!” another added.

6 Spring Fashion Finds

There are also a lot of great spring fashion finds, ranging from dresses to exercise gear. And, all of it is priced to sell. “My @marshalls try-on: spring dresses and workout pieces. And honestly… I bought almost everything I tried on,” an influencer shared.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Stores This Week.

7 And, Tons of Spring Home Decor

The Brick Victorian found tons of gorgeous spring decor at her store. “Come with me to see what spring items are currently out in our rural NY Marshalls Location ,” she captioned a post.