Shop the 7 best new Marshalls spring bags, from chic designer dupes to fun seasonal clutches.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you are active on social media, you are well aware that the purse and handbag department at Marshalls is on fire. There are so many TikToks and Instagram Reels devoted to shoppers hunting for gorgeous handbags, ranging from chic but thrift finds to glam Gucci scores. This spring there are lots of amazing bags on the website and in stores, and many of them are majorly marked down well below retail. No matter your style or budget, there is a bag that will look great on your arm. Here are the 7 best new Marshalls spring bags hitting shelves this week.

1 This Embroidered Seashell Clutch

Looking for something unique to upgrade your outfit? This gorgeous ALESSIA BIANCHI Round Embroidered Seashell Clutch Bag is just $34.99 compared to at least $60 retail. It features metallic-embroidered details, a shell design, woven construction, and gold-tone hardware, and comes with a detachable chain-shoulder strap.

2 This White Hobo with YSL Vibes

This spring, the YSL Mombasa bag is returning, and I’m so excited to bring my Y2K version out of the closet. If you don’t want to spend thousands, get this WALTER BAKER Leather Jane Hobo With Engraved Handle And Shoulder Strap for just $89.99. The retail price is double.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 This Elegent leather Crossbody

I am a total bag snob and loathe anything that looks cheap. I am shocked that this CHEVAL Made In Italy Leather Flap Over Round Buckle Crossbody, available in a few color options, is just $59.99. It’s a great small bag that goes with anything.

4 This Cute Crab Clutch

Obviously, you won’t wear a crab bag that often, but for $39.99, this ALESSIA BIANCHI Crab Clutch is a great seasonal style. I love the detachable beaded handle and all the details that make it a truly unique and conversation-starting accessory.

5 And, This Version of the Cheval Bag

I love a natural fiber bag in the summer. This version of the CHEVAL Made In Italy Leather Round Flap Crossbody With Back Pocket is just $49.99.

6 A Gold Rebecca Minkoff Clutch

Metallic bags are great because they match everything. This REBECCA MINKOFF Metallic Ruched Clutch, $39.99, is perfect for a summer night out on the town. It also makes a great vacation bag.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Stores This Week.

7 And, This Heart Purse

If you love love, this MONCRIEF LONDON Leather Red Heart Crossbody Bag With Top Handle is a must buy for $149.99. The original retail price? A whopping $500. It comes with a detachable cross-body strap.