11 Best Marshalls New Arrivals for Easter Flying Off Shelves This Week

Shop the 11 best Marshalls Easter new arrivals, from flocked bunnies to Martha Stewart decor.

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Easter is just a few weeks away. If you haven’t started decorating for the hoppiest holiday of the year, don’t stress: Marshalls has everything you need to get your house outfitted with the easter bunny and all his friends. From throw blankets and kitchen towels to shelf decorations, there are endless adorable options, all of them well under retail price. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new arrivals from Marshalls for Easter, flying off the shelves this week.

1 This Trio of Wool Bunnies

There are bunnies in every size, texture, and aesthetic, including fabric. This COTTONTAIL LANE Set Of 3 Wool Bunnies is so cute for $16.99. Each holds a letter spelling out the word “hop.”

2 And, These Resin Bunnies

If you want to add a little metallic action to your Easter decor, get this GARDENERS EDEN Resin Rabbit Couple Decor. The duo is $14.99, and each has a cute green bow tied around their necks.

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3 An Easter Egg Tree

I love these MARTHA STEWART 21in Egg Tree Decor trees for $12.99. The tree is wrapped in burlap and has different-colored pastel eggs hanging from the branches. The entire Martha Stewart Easter collection is adorable.

4 Pastel Easter Bunny Hand Towels

There are so many kitchen and bath hand towels to choose from in the Easter category. This set from CARO HOME, a 2pk Rainbow Bunny Rows Hand Towels, is one of my favorites for your bathroom. Get it for $12.99.

5 And This Set of Kitchen towels

For the kitchen, I love this HOUSE & GARDEN Set Of 2 Scribble Bunnies Kitchen Towels. The minimalist bunny-and-carrot pattern is less cheesy than other options, and I am always a fan of muslin. Get the set for just $8.99.

6 Bunny Placemats

I am always a fan of Lillian August, which gives Shabby Chic and Serena & Lily vibes for less. This 4-pack of LILLIAN AUGUST FRENCH FARMHOUSE Slub And Lace Bunny Placemats is gorgeous and perfect for Easter brunch. Get it for $16.99.

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7 A Light Up Bunny

Why should light-up decorations be reserved for Christmas? This CHRISTIAN SIRIANO NEW YORK 20in Led Sitting Bunny Decor is an Easter version of the holiday light-ups, and I am here for it. Get it for $29.99.

8 And, a Bunny Throw Blanket

Add a little Easter style to your sofa or bed with throw blankets and pillows. This SHABBY CHIC Bunny Belfort Stripe Whipstitch Reversible Throw, $24.99, is stunning.

9 A Flocked Bunny

Flocked bunnies are going viral this year, and Marshalls is joining in on the fun. This RABBIT HILL FARM Flocked Moss Rabbit With Bow Decor is so cute, and just $12.99.

10 This Giant Duck in a Raincoat

Another adorable item from the Easter Martha Stewart collection is the MARTHA STEWART 20in Duck With Raincoat Statue. The large decoration can be displayed indoors or outside and is just $49.99.

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11 The Velveteen Rabbit Wall Art

The Velveteen Rabbit was one of my favorite books as a child. This MARMONT HILL INC 12×18 Velveteen Rabbit Oval Wall Art sparks serious nostalgia. Get it for $29.99.