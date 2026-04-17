Shop the 11 best HomeGoods outdoor living finds, from bistro sets to Martha Stewart patio sets.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Over the weekend, I hit my local HomeGoods store. Per usual, I chatted up the managers and employees to find out what the hottest products of the season are. “We can’t keep outdoor furniture or decor in stock,” one manager told me. As soon as items hit the floor they are gone, she said. This especially applies to outdoor lounge and dining sets, many of which were covered up or had SOLD signs plastered across them. What did I spot on my recent trip? Here are the 11 best HomeGoods outdoor living finds shoppers are rushing to buy.

1 A French Bistro Set Giving Serena & Lily

This French bistro set is a near-perfect dupe of the famous Serena & Lily Riviera style, and the quality is top-tier. It comes with two chairs and a little table and is perfect for your outdoor spaces, like a cozy little garden or patio. The price? Just $199.99. The designer version will set you back close to $1,700.

2 Melamine Glasses and Dishes

HomeGoods is bringing the heat this melamine season. They have dishes, plastic cups, serving bowls, trays, and more, all perfect for the patio and all outdoor spaces. I love all the gorgeous and fun colors and patterns for spring and summer. They are also great for kids, as you don’t have to worry about them shattering and breaking.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A 6-Person Dining Set That Looks Crate & Barrel

This huge Rachel Zoe table and six chairs basically cost one-fifth of what you would pay at a store like Crate & Barrel. The large dining table comes with six beautiful chairs for just $1,299.99. You wouldn’t be able to get the table alone for that price at the name-brand home store!

4 And, This Gorgeous Table for Four

This five-piece dining set is so gorgeous, and it definitely looks like a high-end item. The Martha Stewart collection item comes with a round table and four chairs. I seriously wouldn’t be shocked if I saw it at Crate & Barrel or another expensive store. At HomeGoods? Just $1,299.99.

5 And, This Four-Piece Lounge Set

This outdoor lounge set probably sold out the day I saw it. The wicker-based Martha Stewart set comes with a loveseat, two swivel chairs, and a coffee table that opens to reveal storage. The price? Just $1,299.99, which is honestly a great deal since it comes with everything you need for a patio or balcony.

6 Adirondack Chairs

Adirondack chairs never go out of style. Similar Polywood chairs sell for $500 at Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn, so getting a set would be costly. They are selling them for a fraction of the price at HomeGoods. These grey Made-in-the-USA Polywood chairs come with a 20-year warranty and were just $179.99 each.

7 And, This Patio Set

Another great outdoor set? This hand-woven set of two chairs and a matching glass-covered table is from the Martha Stewart line and looks just as good as Pottery Barn and Crate & Barrel. Get the trio for $699.99.

8 Faux Plants

Add some color to your outdoor spaces with gorgeous faux plants. These hydrangeas come in planters that look like the ones I got from Crate & Barrel a few years ago. There are also lots of great plant stands.

9 A Foldable Side Table

This little wicker side table is such an adorable find for outdoors. I love how lightweight and portable it is, with legs that fold up easily. Get it for $69.99, or pay more incrementally at department stores.

10 A Dog Topiary

There are lots of topiaries out there this season at all the stores from Walmart to HomeGoods. But a dog topiary? This adorable little outdoor decoration will be the talk of the neighborhood.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 Outdoor Games

HomeGoods literally has everything for outdoor spaces, ranging from wreaths and string lights to yard games. There were lots of fun options, including a Giant LED Yard Pong and a Golf Putting Mat. Run to HomeGoods before summer to get these great items and more.