11 Best Aldi Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Aldi outdoor finds this week, from a $20 hammock chair to solar lanterns.

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If you’re feeling daunted by the home improvements on your horizon, here’s a simple place to start: Think carefully about which projects require real investment, and where you can save your hard-earned cash. Your outdoor space is usually one place where you can keep the bulk of your money in your wallet. That’s especially true at Aldi, where you can get great outdoor living looks for less.

The Belavi label—Aldi’s house brand for garden and outdoor living—drops a new round every few weeks, and the April 22 batch is one of the better ones. This week’s selection covers the full outdoor living spectrum: seating, lighting, planters, garden stakes, a wind spinner, a glass-topped accent table, and a washable indoor/outdoor rug that undercuts comparable options at Wayfair by a significant margin. Aldi Finds don’t wait around, so if anything here catches your eye, the window is short. These are the 11 best outdoor items at Aldi flying off shelves this week.

1 Belavi Hanging Hammock Chair

The Belavi Hanging Hammock Chair comes in three color options—beige pattern, blue striped, and green—and is designed for easy indoor or outdoor hanging. Comparable hammock chairs on Amazon run $40 to $60 before you factor in a stand, and Target’s hanging egg chair options push well over $100. This blue striped hanging hammock chair, by flattering comparison, is just $19.99.

2 Belavi 2-Pack Solar Garden Bed Light

These Belavi solar-powered lights are designed to illuminate garden beds and outdoor spaces after dark, charging in sunlight and activating automatically at night. Getting a matched pair for the price of a single unit elsewhere makes these Belavi solar garden bed lights one of the most practical buys in this week’s drop. The 2-pack is $9.99, meaning you can comfortably stock up.

3 Belavi Half Barrel Planter

A half barrel planter planter has a classic outdoor aesthetic that works on a front porch, a deck corner, or flanking an entryway. This one from Belavi brings that traditional garden-center look to Aldi’s price point—substantial enough to anchor a planting arrangement without requiring the kind of investment a full ceramic pot demands. It’s priced at $4.99.

4 Kirkton House 5×7 Washable Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug—Floral

A comparable 5×7 washable indoor/outdoor rug on Wayfair starts around $89. BY comparison, Kelly Clarkson Home options in the same category reportedly often top $100. This Kirkton House floral washable area rug also comes in blue medallions, geometric styles, and botanical leaf prints, and the machine-washable construction means it can go from patio to laundry room and back without any fuss. It’s $49.99.

5 Belavi Solar Geometric Lantern

These solar geometric lanterns feature an open frame design that makes their ambient glow especially apparent once set up on a patio, deck, or balcony. They come in both black and red in geometric and pyramid shapes, each with a convenient handle on top. This Belavi solar geometric lantern is just $6.99.

6 Belavi Vertical Solar Address Stake

A solar address stake solves two outdoor needs at once: it marks your address for visitors and delivery drivers, and it provides ambient nighttime lighting without running any wiring. This Belavi vertical solar address stake charges by day and illuminates your house number automatically after dark—a genuinely useful find at $12.99.

7 Belavi Geometric Trough Planter

The Belavi geometric trough planter comes in both a geometric and a scallop design, with a corrugated exterior texture that gives it more visual character than a basic plastic trough. This Belavi geometric planter works well on your window exterior, as a low-maintenance container for flowers or herbs for just $4.99.

8 Belavi 3D Hanging Wind Spinner

A wind spinner is one of those outdoor accents that does something no static decoration can—moves with the breeze and catches the light, drawing the eye. This Belavi 3D hanging wind spinner in pink violet adds kinetic color to a porch, garden, or tree branch at a price that makes it easy to hang several—just $6.99.

9 Belavi Geo Trough Planter

The Belavi trough planter includes hooks designed to fit over a deck railing, making it a practical solution for balcony or porch gardening where floor space is limited. This Belavi geo trough planter works equally well at ground level for herbs, trailing flowers, or leafy greens. It’s $12.99.

10 Belavi Decorative Glass Table

The Belavi decorative glass table comes in lemon, mosaic, or terrazzo designs, and comparable decorative accent tables at Target or World Market reportedly run $40 to $60. Add a cheerful, summery accent to your patio or garden space for only $14.99.

11 Belavi Basket Stake Bird

The Belavi basket stake comes in bird, butterfly, and scroll designs, each made from powder-coated steel with a rotating foot for added stability. This Belavi bird basket stake can hold a hanging basket, wind chime, or small bird feeder and gives any garden or yard an instant finishing touch. It’s $5.99.