7 New Aldi Outdoor Finds Shoppers Say Are Selling Fast

New Aldi outdoor essentials include gear for gardening, play, and relaxation.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Everyone has summer on the brain—including Aldi. The discount chain is leaning into warmer weather with a newly stocked outdoor section, brimming with loungewear, gardening essentials, DIY art crafts, sports gear, and more, with picks for the whole family. Ready to take a look? Here are seven outdoor finds Aldi shoppers are selling out fast.

1 Blue Striped Hanging Hammock

Sip your morning coffee or get lost in a good book while relaxing in this Blue Striped Hanging Hammock ($20). With its extra-wide seat and built-in pillow, it’s designed for maximum comfort and easy summer lounging.

2 Hanging Gardening Trough

Kickstart your green thumb journey by planting herbs, flowers, or shallow-root plants in this Hanging Gardening Trough ($6). Its double-hook design makes it easy to install anywhere, be it a fence or railing. Take your pick of three colors: green, yellow, or blue. (Or if you’re me, grab all three for less than $20!)

3 Large Foldable Soccer Goal

If you’ve got a little David Beckham on your hands, set up this Large Foldable Soccer Goal ($25) in the backyard for drill training and scrimmaging. Conversely, head to the park, beach, or a friend’s house—the net collapses for compact storage and on-the-go fun.

RELATED: 11 Best Dollar General Spring Home Finds That Just Hit Stores.

4 Hummingbird Feeder

Bird baths are so last year. Now, everyone is adorning their lawn with hummingbird feeders like this Italian Murano glass-inspired Hummingbird Feeder ($10). The canister has five feeders, so there’s plenty to go around.

Editor tip: You can find hummingbird food at local nurseries or home improvement shops with gardening centers like Home Depot.

5 DIY Flower Pot Painting Kit

Get your kids in on the fun with this DIY Flower Pot Painting Kit ($4), which comes with five paint tubes and a brush. It’s an easy, hands-on activity that lets them channel their creativity, then go with them to pick out flowers or a plant to put in it!

6 Wooden Trellis

Speaking of plants, this Wooden Trellis ($20) is perfect for supporting climbing plants, vine vegetables and fruits, and trailing perennials like honeysuckle and wisteria, which naturally cascade. Manipulating plants to grow upwards instead of outward improves air circulation and prevents excess moisture and subsequently, root rot and overwatering.

7 3-in-1 Kids Tee Ball Set

Practice makes perfect! This 3-in-1 Kids Tee Ball Set ($20) focuses on batting practice without the need of a pitcher.