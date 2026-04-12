11 Best Aldi Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Affordable Aldi home decor includes kitchen tools, rugs, and stylish accents.

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Aldi shoppers, rejoice! The cost-conscious store has released new decor finds, and if you know what to look for, you can upgrade your space on the cheap. This week’s haul has kitchenware, serving essentials, cute decor accents, and organizational must-haves. At everyday low prices, you can grab everything you need to put the perfect finishing touches on your home.

1 Crofton Banana Hanger with Basket

A countertop multitasker, this sleek banana hanger keeps fruit bruise-free while the attached basket corrals everything from apples to snack bars. The compact footprint makes it especially useful for smaller kitchens that still need to stay organized. Get yours for just $12.99.

2 Kirkton House Pink Scallop Edge Pillow

This scalloped throw pillow adds a soft, decorative touch without veering too precious. The textured trim and muted pink hue make it easy to layer with neutrals or mix into a spring refresh—perfect on your couch, bed, or lounger for $12.99.

3 Pembrook Weekly Calendar Tear-Off

Equal parts functional and cheerful, this tear-off calendar keeps your week visible at a glance, with a citrusy design that brightens any desk or kitchen counter. It’s a simple way to stay organized without relying on another screen. This organizational addition is priced low, at just $4.99.

4 Kirkton House Bamboo Kitchen Organizer Tier Turntable

Lazy Susans are having a quiet comeback, and this bamboo version feels elevated enough to leave out on display. Use it in cabinets, on countertops, or even in the bathroom for a tidy, spin-to-find solution at just $9.99.

5 Crofton 8″ & 10″ Fry Pans

These neutral-toned fry pans double as cookware and countertop decor, thanks to their clean, modern finish. The two-size set covers everyday cooking while blending seamlessly into minimalist kitchens. You’ll spend just $24.99 for the pair.

6 Crofton Pink Bow Teacups and Saucer (2-Pack)

A little whimsical without feeling over-the-top, this charming teacup set features delicate bow details that make everyday coffee feel like an occasion. It’s also a charming gift option at only $9.99.

7 Kirkton House “Home Sweet Home” Doormat (20″ x 36″)

A classic doormat with a welcoming message, this piece adds instant curb appeal while holding up to daily foot traffic. The neutral palette works with just about any exterior style. Bring it home to your doorstep for just $9.99.

8 Kirkton House Reversible Area Rug (6′ x 9′, Blue Tiles)

This reversible rug offers two looks in one, making it a practical choice for high-traffic spaces. The blue tile pattern brings subtle color and structure to living rooms or patios alike—and looks much pricier than its real cost at $24.99.

9 Belavi Grey Urn

A simple, sculptural planter that works indoors or out, this grey urn adds height and texture to your plant displays. It’s an easy way to elevate greenery without overthinking the styling or overspending. It’ll run you just $6.99.

10 Kirkton House Floral Stripe Placemats (4-Pack)

These pretty placemats strike a balance between playful and polished, with a floral stripe pattern that feels fresh but not busy. They’re a quick table update that doesn’t require a full reset. Find them at Aldi right now for $9.99.

11 Belavi Solar Decorative Metal Lantern (Black Flower)

This solar-powered lantern casts subtle, patterned light once the sun goes down, adding ambiance to patios or garden paths without extra wiring. It’s equal parts decor and function, and priced at a wallet-friendly $7.99.