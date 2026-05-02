11 Best Aldi Finds For the Home Hitting Shelves This Week

This week's Aldi drop includes garden décor, candles, rugs, and more for the home.

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Nobody walks into Aldi for a nest swing and a reed diffuser. And yet, here we are—getting more than we ever bargained for at a fraction of the price. The supermarket chain’s home section has been quietly stacking up finds that make it hard to leave with groceries alone. This week’s drop includes garden decor, cozy home accents, kids’ activities, and a few pieces that would look right at home in a much more expensive store. Planning your next trip? Make sure to add home goods to the list. Here are 11 Aldi home finds worth picking up before they’re gone.

1 Belavi Double Flower Spinner Stake

The Belavi double flower spinner stake features a butterfly accent alongside two spinning flower heads that catch the breeze and add motion to a garden bed or potted arrangement. It’s an easy, low-commitment way to add visual interest to outdoor spaces without replanting anything. Pick one up for $6.99.

2 Crofton Queen Bee and Mini Me Mug Set

The Crofton Queen Bee and Mini Me mug set is a matching pair built for gifting to your favorite mother-daughter duo, or your very own little one. The bee motif is charming without being overdone, and two mugs for under $8 makes it an easy impulse grab.

3 Little Town Nest Swing

The Little Town nest swing is the kind of backyard addition that kids will argue over. (Even the adults may want to take a turn.) The nest-style seat is wide enough for comfortable lounging, the bee-themed detailing adds a playful touch, and the price is reasonable for something that will actually get used all summer. It retails for $29.99.

4 Kirkton House 5×7 Pink Traditional Area Rug

The Kirkton House pink traditional area rug brings a classic pattern in a soft colorway that works in a bedroom, nursery, or living room that needs a warm anchor. The 5×7 size covers meaningful floor space, and the traditional motif gives it a layered, collected feel at a fraction of boutique rug pricing. You’ll pay just $49.99.

5 Belavi Kids Raised Planter

The Belavi kids raised planter is sized and designed to get younger gardeners involved without taking over adult garden space. The raised format makes it accessible for small hands, and it works equally well on a patio, deck, or in a backyard corner for growing herbs, flowers, or vegetables. It’s available for $29.99.

6 Crofton Dog Mom Mug and Bowl Set

The Crofton Dog Mom mug and bowl set pairs a coffee mug for the owner with a matching bowl for the dog, which makes it one of the more thoughtful home gift sets in this week’s drop. But move fast: It’s the sort of find that sells out fast because the gifting occasion essentially writes itself. Fetch the set for $7.99.

7 Kirkton House 5×7 Charcoal Tribal Indoor/Outdoor Rug

The Kirkton House charcoal tribal indoor/outdoor rug is a washable, weather-resistant option that works on a covered porch just as well as it does in a mudroom or entryway. The geometric pattern in charcoal reads as neutral enough to pair with most existing furniture, and the washable construction means it can actually handle real life. It’s priced at $49.99.

8 Kirkton House 3-Wick Candle in Linen & Amber

The Kirkton House three-wick candle in linen and amber fills a room evenly thanks to the triple-wick design, and the linen and amber scent combination lands in clean, warm territory that works year-round rather than skewing too seasonal. At this price, stocking up on a few is an easy call—just $4.99 each.

9 Gardenline Mini Drop-Over Greenhouse

The Gardenline mini drop-over greenhouse is a compact cold-weather shield that drops over small plants or seedlings to extend the growing season without the footprint of a full greenhouse structure. It’s a practical tool for gardeners who want to get a head start in spring or protect tender plants when temperatures dip unexpectedly. Find it at Aldi for $7.99.

10 Pembrook Weekly Calendar

The Pembrook Weekly Calendar is a simple, screen-free way to keep all of your endeavors organized. With a tear-off design and a cute scalloped blue frame, it’s both practical and pretty sitting in your office. At $3.99, it’s also one of the best values in this week’s drop.

11 Kirkton House Luxury Reed Diffuser in Blue Agave & Cacao

The Kirkton House reed diffuser in blue agave and cacao is a low-maintenance scent option that works continuously without needing to be lit or monitored. The blue agave and cacao combination is distinctive, and the reed format disperses fragrance steadily throughout the day. Reminiscent of a classic Jo Malone cologne with the same top notes, set your home to summer mode with this beloved scent for just $4.99.