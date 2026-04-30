Shop 11 new Aldi Memorial Day finds, from cute hot dog slicers to flag sweaters.

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After the longest winter in history (or at least it felt that way), Memorial Day is just a month away. And, in this week’s edition of Aldi Upcoming Finds, the grocery store with a cult following unveiled so many products to help celebrate the holiday weekend. From adorable corn boats and hot dog slicers to patriotic clothing, expect the aisles of your local store to be filled with tons of red, white, and blue and stars-and-stripes gear. What should you expect to arrive starting next week? Here are the 11 best new Aldi Memorial Day finds flying off shelves this week.

1 The Cutest Corn Accessories

Memorial Day is a popular holiday for corn, and Aldi has so many adorable items to elevate your corn-eating experience. For $2.99, get the Crofton 2pk Corn Cob Boats or the Crofton 2pk Corn Dude Cob Holder Pairs. I would get both because each is fashioned after the summer veggie and will make eating it even more fun.

2 Plastic Baskets for Burgers and Dogs

Make your Memorial Day BBQ guests feel like they are at an old-fashioned restaurant with plastic baskets. Just $2.99, the Crofton 2pk Fast Food Bowl with 20pk Wax Paper Liners is the perfect serving solution for hamburgers, hot dogs, or whatever else you are grilling up.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 They Even Have Hot Dog Trays

Aldi has a serving solution for everything. If you have friends and family who eat a lot of hot dogs, get the Crofton 2pk Hot Dog Trays, Red, for $2.99. They are a festive and fun way to serve your dogs, and will also cradle them a little bit.

4 And, a Hot Dog Slicer

Anyone with young kids should invest in the Crofton Hot Dog Slicer, $2.99. The genius little gadget uniformly slices a dog into several pieces. Did I mention that it is also cuteness overload, shaped like an actual weiner dog?

5 Indoor/Outdoor Tablecloths

An easy way to get your dining table or buffet table festive for summer soirees? A new tablecloth. There are so many patriotic patterns to choose from at Aldi. Or you can opt for this KIRKTON HOUSE 60″ X 102″ Indoor Outdoor Tablecloth in a timeless gingham print.

6 Patriotic Dog Toys

Aldi is even here to help pets celebrate Memorial Day weekend. They are dropping so many cute dog toys for our canine pals, each for $4.99. Choose from a variety of Heart to Tail Patriotic Dog Toys, including Plush Condiment. There is also a hamburger, hot dog, or ice cream.

7 A Festive Chenille Mat

Aldi always has great rugs and door mats for every holiday and season. There are so many new patterns for the $ 8.99 KIRKTON HOUSE 20×30 Chenille Mat. This one is dubbed Freedom and will also be great for July 4th, since there are tons of fireworks on it.

8 New Candles

Aldi always delivers when it comes to seasonal candles that are festive, smell great, and are super affordable. There are a few new scents dropping of the $4.99 KIRKTON HOUSE Americana Single Wick Candle, including Crystal Wave, which is covered with American flags.

9 And, New Throws

Aldi also refreshes their famously inexpensive throw blanket selection for every season and holiday. Just $4.99 each, the KIRKTON HOUSE 50in x 60in Plush Throw is coming out in a bunch of patriotic patterns, including this one that features exploding fireworks and flags.

10 American Sweaters

Why spend over $100 at Ralph Lauren or Vineyard Vines for an American flag sweater when you can get them at Aldi for $14.99? The new Serra Sweater collection brings the same vibes without the hefty designer price. And if you spill a little ketchup or mustard on it, who cares?

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Finds That Feel More Expensive.

11 There Are Even Americana Wreaths

Decorate your doors for Memorial Day and keep them patriotic through July 4th, or even Labor Day! The KIRKTON HOUSE Americana Wreath comes in several styles and is priced at just $19.99. I’ve seen similar wreaths at HomeGoods for double.