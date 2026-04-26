11 Best Aldi “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

From summer dresses to garden planters, these Aldi finds won't last long.

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When you find it alongside your everyday groceries, Aldi can make a simple $6 candle feel like a score. That’s not an accident—it’s how they keep you coming back time and time again. This week’s drop spans garden decor, kids’ gear, summer dresses, and a few items that will disappear before you’ve had time to think about whether you need them. (Spoiler: you probably do.) Here are 11 new Aldi finds worth grabbing before they’re gone.

1 Serra Woven Maxi Dress

This Serra woven maxi dress in maroon is an easy, warm-weather piece that requires zero effort to style. The woven texture adds visual depth, the maxi length works for both casual days and dressier occasions, and you can choose between a floral print made for the moment or a rich maroon colorway that will still feel fashionable in fall. It’s priced at $16.99.

2 LS Live in Style Cat Mom Pouch

The Cat Mom appreciation pouch from LS Live in Style is a small, giftable bag that actually has a sense of humor about itself. It’s compact enough to toss in a purse, sturdy enough to hold everyday essentials, and makes an easy last-minute gift for the cat lover in your life—or yourself—for just $6.99.

3 Crane Volleyball

The Crane volleyball in blue and green is a solid backyard and beach-ready option that doesn’t ask you to spend real money on something you’ll leave in the sand. The colors are bright enough to spot in the grass, the construction holds up to casual play, and it’s ready to go right out of the packaging. Get yours for $8.99.

4 Kirkton House Luxury 2-Wick Candle in Blue Agave & Cacao

The Kirkton House two-wick candle in blue agave and cacao is an Aldi find that punches well above its price point. The two-wick design throws scent more evenly than a single wick, and the blue agave and cacao combination feels both fresh and warm. Unusual enough to be interesting without being overwhelming, it’s priced at $5.99.

5 Lily & Dan Toddler Trekking Sandal

These Lily & Dan toddler trekking sandals in pink heart are built for kids who treat every sidewalk like a trail. The trekking sole provides grip for active little feet, the heart detailing keeps them toddler-approved, and the price makes them an easy grab for parents who know shoes this size have a short lifespan anyway. Spend just $9.99 for a pair that will last all summer long.

6 Belavi Trough Planter

The Belavi trough planter in green or blue is a clean, versatile option for herbs, succulents, or flowers on a porch railing or windowsill. The elongated shape makes it easy to arrange multiple plants in a single container, and the green exterior blends naturally into most outdoor settings. Smaller cup planters are also available in the same shades, if you’d like to complete the set. The larger planters are budget-friendly at $5.99.

7 Crane 2 Foldable Soccer Goals

The Crane foldable soccer goal set comes with two goals that fold flat for storage and set up quickly for backyard play. At this price, they’re practical for families who want to give kids an outlet without committing to full-size equipment that takes over the yard. The set of two is priced at $24.99.

8 Belavi Bee & Snail Kids’ Planter

The Belavi bee and snail planter is a small, decorative DIY addition that kids will be proud to decorate themselves. The whimsical design works on patios and or windowsills, and it’s the sort of thing that’s easy to grab as an add-on without overthinking it. It’s priced at $3.99.

9 Belavi Wooden Trellis, Set of 2

The Belavi wooden trellis set gives climbing plants somewhere to go and looks tidy doing it. The natural wood finish works with most garden aesthetics, the small size is well-suited for container gardens and raised beds, and having two in the set means you can flank a planter or space them across a larger bed. The set of two is priced at $9.99.

10 6-Inch Blooming Flower

This six-inch blooming flower pot is a fast, affordable way to add color to a porch, patio, or garden bed without starting from seed. With enough colorful blooms to make an impression, the price makes it easy to refresh any outdoor space or countertop without treating it like a major project. It’s priced at $7.99.

11 Belavi Dark Green Teacup

Drinking tea is a healthy and soothing habit, even as the weather warms up—and the Belavi dark green teacup is the perfect vessel for your favorite flavors. The deep green glaze gives it a polished finish, and the cute lemons give your winter drink a summer feel. Hitting shelves this week, it’s priced at $9.99.