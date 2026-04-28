11 Best Aldi “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the 11 best Aldi new arrivals this week, from Disney sneakers to Lacura beauty dupes.

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It’s that time of the week! New products are hitting your local Aldi store, and if you don’t snap them up today, they might be sold out tomorrow. This week, there are tons of exciting items, ranging from a big new Disney products drop to home and garden essentials, beautiful candles, and viral beauty dupes. What should you shop for before the month is over? Here are the 11 best Aldi items to grab before the end of April.

1 Super Absorbant Washclothes

Now is the time to stock up on washcloths, especially if you are into spring pastels. This KIRKTON HOUSE 8Pk Washcloths is just $4.99. Colors include a seafoam blue, green, and pink. Shoppers always rave about Aldi’s brand-name towels, so these will likely be amazing too.

2 Raised Planters

Save a trip to Home Depot! Aldi has so many fantastic outdoor and gardening finds right now. This Belavi Black Raised Planter is just $14.99. “Bought 2 of them last summer. Kept them outdoors all winter. They still look brand new 1 year later. Just got done planting few strawberry plants in the 1. Flower seeds going in the other. Bought 2023, now June 2024. Still look brand new. Also bought from aldies 2024, the small raised planter metal box. Can’t wait till I plant some flowers in there,” a Redditor says.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 The Prettiest Lemon Print Teacup and Saucer

Aldi has a new print that is simply gorgeous. Their new green lemon pattern is going viral. There is the Belavi Dark Green Teacup, $9.99, and also the Belavi Dark Green Watering Can, $9.99. Each makes daily tasks, like watering plants or drinking tea, a little more vibrant.

4 A Divided Candle

Aldi is a genius. Get three fragranced candles for the price of one with the $12.99 KIRKTON HOUSE 3 Segment Candle. There are different colors and fragrances to choose from. I am such a candle lover, and think its so great that the same candle can burn three different scents.

5 Disney Sneakers

Aldi has a new Disney drop with lots of Mickey and Minnie Mouse-themed items. The Disney Ladies Character Sneaker comes in a variety of patterns and sizes, each equally adorable and just $14.99. If you are planning a trip to Disneyland or Disney World, these are such a great buy.

6 Disney Kitchen Towels

Also part of the new Disney collection? New hand towels, decorated with your favorite characters. Disney Mickey & Minnie Checkers towels come in sets of two for just $8.99. There are so many fabulous patterns to choose from. I predict Disney collectors will snap them all up fast.

7 Flower Diffusers

If you don’t like candles and would rather keep fragrance rods around the house, these new KIRKTON HOUSE Flower Diffusers are so gorgeous. There are various scents to choose from, each with a different floral top note, including this Pearl & Linen (Muguet, Peach & Rhubarb). Each is just $4.99.

8 A Clever Bathroom Organizer

Are you in spring cleaning and organizing mode? This $6.99 KIRKTON HOUSE 3 Drawer Organizer is perfect for sorting and holding your little items, like Q-tips, cotton swabs, cosmetics, or even jewelry. Always check out Aldi for bins and units, as the prices are so much lower than other stores.

9 New Lacura Products

Influencers are obsessed with the Lacura skincare and cosmetics collection at Aldi, which often drops dupes of popular products at so much lower prices than Sephora or Ulta. Get the $5.99 Berry Lip Kit right now, as part of the latest drop. There are also new liquid highlighters, blush, eye primer, and face primer.

10 Fairy Garden Supplies

Now is the time to create your own fairy garden! Dollar Tree has a whole section devoted to fairy garden goodies, and now Aldi has these Purple Flower Solar Fairy Houses, just $9.99 each. There are other colors to choose from, each illuminating with a magical vibe.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Finds That Feel More Expensive.

11 And, a Lemon Apron

Also, in the amazing dark green and lemon print? The KIRKTON HOUSE Lemons Gardening Apron. It comes in this long version and in a shorter one that covers you from the waist down. I think buying a few items in this print would be a great Mother’s Day gift.