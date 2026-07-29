Shop 11 new Dollar Tree fall finds under $2, from ghost glass holders to name-brand beauty.

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I can’t believe there is only one full month left until fall! As we enter August and kids start heading back to school, it is almost impossible to avoid all the fall decor hitting stores. Dollar Tree has so many amazing new products filling up the aisles, ranging from fall and Halloween decor to new beauty and cosmetics products, and even clothing. What should you shop for to get ready for the upcoming season? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree fall finds under $2.

1 Ghost Glass Holders

Dollar Tree Dollie shared a spooky, cool Halloween item: Ghost glass holders that come in a few color options. “SPOOKY $1 FIND SPOTTED 👻 Omg! we have a brand new ghostie glass at @dollartree this year for halloween! who needs one?!” she captioned the post.

2 Name-Brand Haircare for $1.25

Who needs to pay name-brand prices for beauty when Dollar Tree sells popular products for $1.25. “WOW NAME BRAND FIND 😍

How awesome is this new @dollartree find from our fave hair gal kristen ess?! This will work on blonde 👱🏻‍♀️ hair girls to give a cute pink temporary tint!” Dollar Tree Dollie shares.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 So Many Fall Finds

Fall is coming to Dollar Tree! There are tons of great decorations for under $2. Dollie Tree Dollie shared a video of her favorites. “DOLLAR TREE FALL FINDS 😍🍁These new @dollartree fall finds are giving high end vibes,” she captioned the video.

4 Pacifica Products

Dollar Tree Dollie shared that Pacifica products are now at Dollar Tree for $1.25. “HOW IS THIS AT DOLLAR TREE?! 🤯

OMG! one of my favorite name brand beauty brands is at @dollartree !!!! i can’t wait to find more! absolutely love @pacificabeauty – the ingredients are natural, usa made and the island vanilla is one of my all time favorite vanilla perfumes!!! did you find these yet?!?” they wrote.

5 All the Pumpkins

Dollar Tree shared that there are so many pumpkin items to decorate your home with. “We know it’s early for fall decor.

Counterpoint: look at those pumpkins,” they captioned a video. “I already bought most of it but, don’t tell my husband,” a follower commented.

6 All These High-End Looking Finds

The Crafted Studio shared a video with so many high-end-looking finds. “Dollar Tree finds that look SO much more expensive than they are! Small home decor upgrades that make your space feel high-end without the high-end price tag! Which product are you adding to your cart first?” they wrote.

7 Adorable Halloween Decorations

Ashley Nicole Life found tons of Halloween decorations worth buying. “👻 🎃 It’s HERE! I love me some @dollartree Halloween Decor and crafts always find some pieces to add to my decor each year. What’s your fav new item?” they captioned the post.

8 Stackable Wine Organizer That Can Hold Anything

There are so many multi-purpose organization items at Dollar Tree. “Don’t skip the kitchen aisle at Dollar Tree! ✨These stackable wine holders are perfect for storing tumblers, markers, tools & more in your craft room (or classroom!). Who else loves storage hacks,” an influencer shared.

9 The Best Organizer for Markers

Get all your coloring supplies organized with the help of Dollar Tree. “@dollartree hack: coloring edition🎨 These are some items that I recommend getting from Dollar tree to save a little coin for your coloring hobby,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 More Fall Decor

Twisted Gypsy 32 shared more amazing fall decorations for under $1.50, ranging from beaded garlands to window jelly stickers. “These new fall decor items from Dollar Tree are so good. I wanted to buy them all but I didn’t lol,” they wrote.

11 Fun Socks

Why pay tons of money on socks when you can get so many fun options at Dollar Tree? “I love fun socks,” an influencer shared in a video highlighting some of the wildest options.