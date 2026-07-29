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11 Best New Dollar General Fall Finds Under $10

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
July 29, 2026
Fact-Checked
Affordable fall decor and kitchenware finds are arriving at Dollar General.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
July 29, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Summer may not be over yet, but Dollar General is already bringing fall vibes to its shelves. This first drop of seasonal finds includes fall-scented candles, baking essentials, spooky decor, and themed kitchenware. With prices under $10, shoppers can get a head start on seasonal decorating before the leaves begin to change.

1
Fall Dinnerware Set

Holly Williams Fall Melamine Printed Oval Serving Platter
Dollar General

I’m calling it now: Forest green is going to be this fall’s “it” color. Embrace the trend with this harvest-inspired fall dinnerware set, featuring wildflowers illustrations and an intricate green double trim. The selection includes:

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Entryway Finds Under $3.

2
Fall-Scented Candles

Pumpkin Waffles Candle
Dollar General

Autumn is peak candle season. Start building your collection with this Pumpkin Waffle Candle ($7), featuring notes of maple syrup and cinnamon, and the Apple Orchard Candle ($7), which  aromatically transports you back to the apple farm.

3
Fall Loaf Pan Set

Holly Williams Fall Loaf Pan with Pink Floral Print Spatula
Dollar General

That trendy forest green color is back with this chic Fall Loaf Pan Set ($8), which also comes with a silicone spatula with a wooden handle. Start pinning your pumpkin bread and apple cinnamon loaf recipes!

4
Light-Up Iridescent Pumpkin Decor

Halloween Light Up Ceramic Iridescent Pumpkin Shaped Décor, 2 Assorted Styles
Dollar General

Add a shiny addition to your fall decor collection with this Light-Up Iridescent Pumpkin Decor ($5). When lit, it takes on the look of a jack-o’-lantern or you can display it as is.

5
Forest Green Gingham Placemat

Holly Williams Fall Checks Pattern Round Placemat with Ruffle
Dollar General

Retailing for $3 each, this Forest Green Gingham Placemat features a ruffled border and plenty of space for a dinner plate, utensils, and a drinking glass. Plus, it helps protect your table from messes, scratches, and heat.

6
Spooky Pumpkin Canister

Halloween Pumpkin Shaped Storage Canister
Dollar General

Decorative yet functional, this Spooky Pumpkin Canister ($5) is the perfect hiding place for Halloween candy or for storing drink packets, tea bags, pre-packaged snacks, and more kitchen goodies. It comes in a classic orange hue or a soft peachy-pink, both of which have floating ghost motifs.

7
Autumn Floral Kitchen Towel

Holly Williams Fall Floral Print Kitchen Towel
Dollar General

Chrysanthemums (A.K.A. mums) are the quintessential fall flower. Until your local nursery has them in stock, bring the seasonal blooms to your home with this Autumn Floral Kitchen Towel ($2).

RELATED: 11 Best New Michaels Fall Wreath and Craft Finds Under $15.

8
Pumpkin Round Trivets

Holly Williams Fall Green Pumpkin Print Round Trivets
Dollar General

Protect tables and countertops from hot servingware with these Pumpkin Round Trivets (two for $3). The set includes one forest green trivet and one cream trivet featuring a forest green pumpkin and harvest print.

9
“Give Thanks” Trinket Tray

Holly Williams Fall Give Thanks White Decorative Trinket Tray
Dollar General

This “Give Thanks” Trinket Tray ($3) can be displayed decoratively or put to use as a spoon rest, fruit stand, serving dish, jewelry tray, or a purse catchall. Its raised edge helps keep items in place and prevents spills from escaping.

10
Ghost Shelf Sitter

Halloween Ghost Shelf Sitter Decor
Dollar General

Shelf sitters are cute little stuffed figurines that can be propped on mantles, bookcases, or any countertop, with their legs dangling over the edge. For fall, add a spooky touch to your space with this Ghost Shelf Sitter ($3).

11
Ghost Serving Tray

Halloween White Ghost Shaped Candy Tray
Dollar General

Made from durable ceramic, this Ghost Serving Tray ($3) is perfect for Halloween candies, charcuterie snacks, and appetizers.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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