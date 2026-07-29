11 Best New Dollar General Fall Finds Under $10

Affordable fall decor and kitchenware finds are arriving at Dollar General.

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Summer may not be over yet, but Dollar General is already bringing fall vibes to its shelves. This first drop of seasonal finds includes fall-scented candles, baking essentials, spooky decor, and themed kitchenware. With prices under $10, shoppers can get a head start on seasonal decorating before the leaves begin to change.

1 Fall Dinnerware Set

I’m calling it now: Forest green is going to be this fall’s “it” color. Embrace the trend with this harvest-inspired fall dinnerware set, featuring wildflowers illustrations and an intricate green double trim. The selection includes:

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2 Fall-Scented Candles

Autumn is peak candle season. Start building your collection with this Pumpkin Waffle Candle ($7), featuring notes of maple syrup and cinnamon, and the Apple Orchard Candle ($7), which aromatically transports you back to the apple farm.

3 Fall Loaf Pan Set

That trendy forest green color is back with this chic Fall Loaf Pan Set ($8), which also comes with a silicone spatula with a wooden handle. Start pinning your pumpkin bread and apple cinnamon loaf recipes!

4 Light-Up Iridescent Pumpkin Decor

Add a shiny addition to your fall decor collection with this Light-Up Iridescent Pumpkin Decor ($5). When lit, it takes on the look of a jack-o’-lantern or you can display it as is.

5 Forest Green Gingham Placemat

Retailing for $3 each, this Forest Green Gingham Placemat features a ruffled border and plenty of space for a dinner plate, utensils, and a drinking glass. Plus, it helps protect your table from messes, scratches, and heat.

6 Spooky Pumpkin Canister

Decorative yet functional, this Spooky Pumpkin Canister ($5) is the perfect hiding place for Halloween candy or for storing drink packets, tea bags, pre-packaged snacks, and more kitchen goodies. It comes in a classic orange hue or a soft peachy-pink, both of which have floating ghost motifs.

7 Autumn Floral Kitchen Towel

Chrysanthemums (A.K.A. mums) are the quintessential fall flower. Until your local nursery has them in stock, bring the seasonal blooms to your home with this Autumn Floral Kitchen Towel ($2).

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8 Pumpkin Round Trivets

Protect tables and countertops from hot servingware with these Pumpkin Round Trivets (two for $3). The set includes one forest green trivet and one cream trivet featuring a forest green pumpkin and harvest print.

9 “Give Thanks” Trinket Tray

This “Give Thanks” Trinket Tray ($3) can be displayed decoratively or put to use as a spoon rest, fruit stand, serving dish, jewelry tray, or a purse catchall. Its raised edge helps keep items in place and prevents spills from escaping.

10 Ghost Shelf Sitter

Shelf sitters are cute little stuffed figurines that can be propped on mantles, bookcases, or any countertop, with their legs dangling over the edge. For fall, add a spooky touch to your space with this Ghost Shelf Sitter ($3).

11 Ghost Serving Tray

Made from durable ceramic, this Ghost Serving Tray ($3) is perfect for Halloween candies, charcuterie snacks, and appetizers.