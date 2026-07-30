11 Best New TJ Maxx Home Finds Under $25 Flying Off Shelves

Shop 11 new T.J. Maxx home finds under $25, from skull placemats to ghost sheets.

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If you haven’t been to T.J. Maxx recently, now is the time to make a run. The discount department store is filling up with loads of new fall merchandise for every room in your home, and many of the best items are priced under $25. From beautiful bath mats and hand soap to throw pillows and the bougiest-looking Halloween bedding I have ever seen, there are tons of items to be shopped. Here are the 11 best new T.J. Maxx home finds under $25 flying off shelves.

1 A Kitschy Christmas Throw Pillow

Don’t kill the messenger! Christmas merchandise is already flooding stores and also the T.J. Maxx website. There are even new seasonal kistchy throw pillows arriving. This BOUFFANTS & BROKEN HEARTS 9×15 Home For The Holidays Pillow is super festive and just $24.99.

2 A Home Decor Themed Advent Calendar

I am such a fan of Advent calendars, which tend to sell out long before December 1. Home decor lovers will get a kick out of the NICOLE MILLER HOME Wonderful Village Advent Calendar, just $16.99.

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3 A Beaded Skull Placemat

There are also lots of Halloween decorations hitting the store. I love this TIRAMISU 14×9.5 Figural Skull Beaded Placemat. The beading is super bougie, making it look like it is from a luxury boutique. But the price is just $12.99.

4 Sand + Fog Hand Soap

T.J. Maxx is a great resource for home fragrance and hand soap. Sand + Fog is one of my go-to brands, as their products are gorgeously bottled and beautifully scented but cost less than other brands. This Topanga Canyon Hand Soap is a new arrival and just $6.99.

5 A Ghost Picture Frame

I am a big fan of buying seasonal photo frames and using them to put annual pictures in. Then, I bring them out every year at the same time to relive the memory. This ENCHANTE 4×6 Ghosts Tabletop Picture Frame is just $8.99 and will bring spooky spirit to your space.

6 A Morris & Co. Bathmat

I love Morris & Co. home decor because it honestly looks so upscale and designer but is shockingly cheap. Add a little pattern to your bathroom with this MORRIS & CO. 21×34 Floral Memory Foam Bath Mat. I can’t believe it is just $14.99.

7 A Toile Ghost Sheet Set

If you are into the grandmillenial design aesthetic but want to give your bedroom a spooky flair for fall, run to T.J. Maxx and pick up a RACHEL ZOE Toile Ghosts Sheet Set. I can’t believe these stylish holiday-themed sheets start at just $16.99 for a twin set and come with sheets plus shams.

8 A Halloween Throw Pillow

T.J. Maxx is also a great resource for inexpensive but high-quality throw pillows. There are a bunch of fall- and Halloween-themed ones right now, including this MARTHA STEWART 18×18 Witch Cat Tapestry Pillow. It is just $19.99, but looks like something you would find at Pottery Barn for quadruple the price.

9 Trick-Or-Treat Art

If you are a person who swaps artwork out seasonally, you probably don’t want to invest a ton of money in it. This PETAL LANE12x12 Trick Or Treat Walk Home Wall Art is a nostalgic and adorable piece for just $14.99.

10 William Morris Towels

William Morris’ Morris & Co. continues dropping new linen styles, ranging from bedding and curtains to towels. One of the latest styles in the new arrivals section is the MORRIS & CO. Snakeshead Reverse Cotton Velour Hand Towels. The set of two is just $14.99.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11 And, Sushi Wall Art

If you are a fan of sushi and whimsical kitschy decor, then you need to order this artisan-looking texture piece of wall art ASAP. The ARTISANA BY OLIVER 10×15 Stitched Sushi Wall Art looks super expensive, like it is from Anthropologie, but is selling for $14.99.