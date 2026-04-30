New Aldi finds include storage, gardening gear, and self-care picks under $20.

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A fresh batch of storage solutions, gardening gear, Disney memorabilia, and self-care essentials has arrived at Aldi as part of this week’s Aldi Finds. I sorted through more than 100 items to highlight the ones shoppers keep coming back to, and they’re all priced under $20. Here are the 11 best new Aldi finds shoppers can grab starting this week.

1 Acrylic Hair Accessory Bin

Keep your vanity neat and organized with the Acrylic Hair Accessory Bin ($7), featuring larger compartments for items like claw clips, rollers, and scrunchies, and smaller sections for bobby pins, hair ties, butterfly clips, and more. The stackable design helps maximize space while keeping everything in plain sight.

RELATED: 7 New Aldi Outdoor Finds Shoppers Say Are Selling Fast.

2 Wellness Journal

Whether you’re in your self-care era or ready to embark on a healing journey, this Wellness Journal ($8) offers helpful guidance with motivational quotes, simple prompts, and encouraging stickers for journaling and reflection.

3 Lemons Gardening Apron

When you think of gardening attire, “stylish” might not be the first word that comes to mind, but this Lemons Gardening Apron ($8) will earn you the “Best Dressed” title in your community gardening group. Plus, it has deep front pockets for gloves, tools, and more.

4 Taupe Gardening Clogs

Speaking of fashion, these Taupe Gardening Clogs ($9) are too cute to skip over. They have a closed-toe design and patterned outsoles for added safety and traction. The slip-ons are easy to clean (just use soap and warm water) and come in various women’s sizes.

5 Welcome Floral Outdoor Mat

Add a touch of spring to your porch or balcony with this colorful Welcome Floral Outdoor Mat ($8). Since it’s not marketed as a natural coir fiber doormat, I’d recommend getting a non-slip mat for underneath.

6 Bubble Mower Kids Toy

Counting down the days until you can task your kid with yard work? Start ’em young with their very own Bubble Mower Kids Toy ($13). It encourages outdoor play and offers a fun way to bond while getting a few chores done together.

7 Mixed Puzzles Puzzle Book

Boost your brain power and problem-solving skills with this Mixed Puzzles Puzzle Book ($5). It features over 130 pages of mind twisters, including word searches, crosswords, and sudoku.

8 Floral Watering Can

Stay on top of your watering routine with this fun and convenient Floral Watering Can ($10), designed for easy, portable use.

RELATED: 11 Best New Kirkland’s Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Leopard Gardening Hat

Shield your face from the glaring sun and harsh UV rays, and look stylish while doing it, with the Leopard Gardening Hat ($7). The wide-brimmed hat features an adjustable chin strap for a secure, personalized fit.

10 Pink Three-Wick Candle

Unlike standard candles, this Pink Three-Wick Candle ($13) features three separate wax fragrances that can be burned together or individually, letting you create a customized scent experience. In other words, it’s a three-in-one candle.

11 Minnie Backpack

Perfect for summer school, swimming lessons, or camp, this Minnie Backpack ($17) has one main compartment that can fit a lunch pail or spare clothes, along with an exterior front pocket for small essentials.