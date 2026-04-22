11 Aldi New Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

New Aldi finds include summer fashion, home goods, and outdoor essentials.

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Did you know that Aldi has an under-the-radar “Aldi’s Finds” section that gets a full refresh every single week? So if something catches your eye, it’s worth grabbing now before it’s gone. The current lineup includes summer clothing and accessories, games for all ages, gardening pots, and travel gear. Keep reading to see 11 new finds arriving at Aldi this week.

1 V-Neck Woven Maxi Dress

Sundress season is upon us, so upgrade your collection with this polished V-Neck Woven Maxi Dress ($17). The frock is designed with a modest neckline that’s perfect for showing off jewelry, a smocked waistline that accentuates your natural curves, and a tiered flowy skirt. It comes in sizes S–XL.

RELATED: 11 Best Aldi Home Finds That Are Luxury for Less.

2 Cherry Pink Gingham Tote Bag

You can fit a beach towel, sunscreen, magazines, snacks, and other summer day essentials in this spacious Cherry Pink Gingham Tote Bag ($7). Its structured design makes it easy to sort through, plus it has a convenient ring handle.

3 Luxury Reed Diffuser

Get ready for your home to smell like a five-star resort with this Luxury Reed Diffuser ($5) that’s infused with notes of cashmere and tonka. To control the intensity of the scent, pay attention to how many reeds are in and how often you’re turning them. (More frequency will empower the aroma.)

4 Foldable Soccer Goal Set

Designed for kids and adults alike, this Foldable Soccer Goal Set ($25) allows for easy, portable fun, whether you’re practicing in the backyard or scrimmaging at the beach or park. The set includes a standard net as well as a target training net to practice shooting accuracy.

5 30-Ounce Dog & Cat Mom Tumblers

For the animal lover in your life, pick up this adorable Dog Mom Tumbler or Cat Mom Tumbler, both of which retail for just $9 each. They’re insulated to keep drinks iced cold and come with an oversized handle and straw lid.

6 “Welcome” Rubber Gate Coir Doormat

Freshen up your stoop with this inviting “Welcome” Rubber Gate Coir Doormat ($8). The rubber-lined border offers superior grip support, while the coir fibers help brush away dirt and allergens from shoes.

7 Hanging Yellow Pots

While you’re at it, grab these Hanging Yellow Pots ($6 per two-pack) for your front porch or fence, too. They’re easy to clip anywhere, just simply hook over guardrails, handrails, and fences. Avoid heavy and fast-growing plants; opt for annual flowers, herbs, and shallow-root plants instead.

8 Red Mid-Length Robe

Shopping for Mother’s Day? Treat her to something cozy like this Red Mid-Length Robe ($13). It has a loose fit, tie-front closure, and chic white piping along the trim.

RELATED: 11 Best New Sam’s Club Finds Hitting Shelves Mid-April.

9 Paper Gems by Number Book

If you’re looking to cut back on screen time or try a calming new hobby, this Paper Gems by Number Book ($5) is a great pick. The booklet includes 200 colorful gems to bring your artwork to life.

10 “MOM” Travel Pouch

Retailing for $7, this “MOM” Travel Pouch is a super cute and practical way to keep tote bag essentials organized or to use as a compact kit for your carry-on.

11 Igloo 12-Quart Cooler

This is not a drill! Aldi just stocked its shelves with the Igloo 12-Quart Cooler ($20), which can hold up to 18 cans. It has a flip-top lid for easy access as well as a sturdy carrying handle.