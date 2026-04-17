Sam’s Club's new spring finds include storage, kitchenware and decor.

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Now that the Easter bunny has come and gone, we can turn our attention to the other joys of spring—gardening, park picnics, warmer weather, and, of course, spring cleaning. Luckily, Sam’s Club has clever storage solutions, kitchenware for outdoor entertaining, refined furniture, and more to help refresh your space for the season. Here are the 11 best new Sam’s Club finds hitting shelves mid-April.

1 8-Piece Spring Kitchen Towel Set

If garden gnomes and bunny figurines aren’t your thing, but you still want to embrace the spring vibes, I found the perfect on-theme, budget-friendly pick. This 8-Piece Spring Kitchen Towel Set ($15) is made from fast-absorbing fabric and features a mix of checkered prints and embroidered designs.

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2 Delaney 2′ x 7′ Runner Rug

Brighten up your entryway, hallway, or kitchen with this Delaney 2′ x 7′ Runner Rug ($28). Its soft blue and warm beige tones create an earthy palette that pairs beautifully with wood furniture, brass fixtures, and amber lighting. (The rug comes in multiple sizes to accommodate various layouts.)

3 3-Pack Snack & Go Bento Box

Available in a blue scalloped or multi-color striped design, this 3-Pack Snack & Go Bento Box ($10) is perfect for on-the-go lunches, whether you’re heading to the park, beach, zoo, or on a road trip. The reusable box includes a sandwich-sized compartment along with two smaller sections for fruit, veggies, crackers, or dessert.

4 9.5″ Cast Iron Bread Oven

On sale for just $38, this heavy-duty 9.5″ Cast Iron Bread Oven is designed with a smooth porcelain interior and gold hardware, along with even heat distribution—making it a convincing dupe for Le Creuset. Choose from five colors.

5 Garden Hose Bin

I think we can all agree that the worst part of watering the lawn is untangling and wrestling with the hose. Keep it neatly stored and out of sight with this fade-resistant Garden Hose Bin ($130), which holds up to 100 feet of pipe.

6 Canal Round Coffee Table

Elevate your living room in a snap with this polished Canal Round Coffee Table ($285). Its smooth, round edges and pedestal base give it a luxe flair that makes the table look way more expensive than it is.

7 4-Wick Floral Candle

Pssst, Sam’s Club is selling candles that are twice the size of Bath & Body Works’ and for a fraction of the price. The 4-Wick Floral Candle ($18 each) comes in four spring-inspired fragrances: Peony Tea Cake, Daisy Chain, and Fresh Lilacs.

8 6-Section Bamboo Melamine Serving Platter

Now discounted to $17, this 6-Section Bamboo Melamine Serving Platter can be configured however you’d like. For dips, keep the center bowl and two-to-three compartments for small accouterments like veggies, crackers, and bread, leaving a larger space for chips, etc. Alternatively, you can use the main bowl by itself.

Two additional perks: It comes with a secure lid and everything is dishwasher-safe.

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9 4-Tier Steel Shelving

It’s spring cleaning season! Get your garage, walk-in closet, or pantry in order with this 4-Tier Steel Shelving ($50). The 56-inch-tall unit is designed with height adjustable shelves that can support up to 300 pounds each.

10 Member’s Mark Premier Collection Bath Towel

The Member’s Mark Premier Collection Bath Towel ($7 each) has “a plush, velvety hand-feel” and is “one of those surprisingly luxurious finds that feels far more premium than its price tag suggests,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “Even after several washes, the towel maintains that smooth, cozy texture without becoming stiff or scratchy.”

11 4-Pack Glass Tumblers with Bamboo Lids Set

This 4-Pack Glass Tumblers with Bamboo Lids Set ($15) is the perfect vessel for a batch of spicy margaritas by the pool or freshly squeezed lemonade.